ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

PHOTOS - Airport operation stalls as aviation workers join labour strike

Segun Adeyemi

In Lagos State, the strike also disrupted travel, leaving passengers stranded.

Operations has been halted at the Airports in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt. [Channels TV]
Operations has been halted at the Airports in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) called for the strike in response to the lack of agreement on a new minimum wage and increased electricity tariffs.

In response to the strike, workers at Port Harcourt Airport, represented by the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), have taken the step of blocking vehicle access to the airport, further exacerbating the situation.

Despite the strike, passengers have been able to enter the airport on foot. Flights have not been affected, and there is a robust security presence ensuring their safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmanuel Akagha, Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, reported that passengers are still allowed access to the airport due to the road's connection to nearby communities, but checking in and boarding are prohibited.

In Lagos State, the strike also disrupted travel, leaving passengers stranded.

At Murtala Mohammed Airport II, many passengers were left waiting with their luggage as the aviation unions locked the gates, preventing staff and passengers from entering the terminal as the nationwide protest began.

At Abuja Airport, only a few passengers were seen near one of the terminal's entrances, which remained locked. Inside, the terminal was empty, with no staff present, and the airline counters deserted.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uyo public offices, banks shut down as Labour Unions begin indefinite strike

Uyo public offices, banks shut down as Labour Unions begin indefinite strike

PASAN members join NLC strike, block entrance, exit of National Assembly

PASAN members join NLC strike, block entrance, exit of National Assembly

Oyo commissioner of Police denied airport access for I-G pickup due to NLC strike

Oyo commissioner of Police denied airport access for I-G pickup due to NLC strike

If I go on strike, who will feed my family - Kaduna market operates amid NLC strike

If I go on strike, who will feed my family - Kaduna market operates amid NLC strike

Taraba NLC achieves 70% strike compliance - Chairman reports

Taraba NLC achieves 70% strike compliance - Chairman reports

6 critical sectors affected by NLC nationwide strike

6 critical sectors affected by NLC nationwide strike

Police to build 100-hectare shooting range to terrify fraudsters from heinous acts

Police to build 100-hectare shooting range to terrify fraudsters from heinous acts

JUSUN kicks out judges, lawyers, others from entering Abuja courts’ premises

JUSUN kicks out judges, lawyers, others from entering Abuja courts’ premises

'No court will sit until further notice' - Oyo judicial workers join NLC strike

'No court will sit until further notice' - Oyo judicial workers join NLC strike

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

english

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

Murtala Ajaka and Usman Ododo. [Facebook]

Ajaka vs Ododo: Tribunal to decide winner of Kogi guber polls Monday, May 27

Landslide buries over 2000 people alive in Papua New Guinea [Global News - Inquirer.net]

Landslide buries over 2000 people alive in Papua New Guinea

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Gov Sani inaugurates new secondary school, plans for 50 more in Kaduna