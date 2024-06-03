PHOTOS - Airport operation stalls as aviation workers join labour strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) called for the strike in response to the lack of agreement on a new minimum wage and increased electricity tariffs.

In response to the strike, workers at Port Harcourt Airport, represented by the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), have taken the step of blocking vehicle access to the airport, further exacerbating the situation.

Despite the strike, passengers have been able to enter the airport on foot. Flights have not been affected, and there is a robust security presence ensuring their safety.

Passengers stranded at Abuja, Lagos Airport

Emmanuel Akagha, Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, reported that passengers are still allowed access to the airport due to the road's connection to nearby communities, but checking in and boarding are prohibited.

In Lagos State, the strike also disrupted travel, leaving passengers stranded.

At Murtala Mohammed Airport II, many passengers were left waiting with their luggage as the aviation unions locked the gates, preventing staff and passengers from entering the terminal as the nationwide protest began.