NNPC boss, Kyari gets crucial backing amid calls for dismissal

The Forum of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria addressed the recent criticisms and controversies regarding Kyari’s leadership and the issues within Nigeria’s oil sector.

Representing the forum, Comrade Friday Maduka, Chairman of the Niger-Delta Amalgamated Supreme Concourse, and Dr Akbar Abubakar, Secretary-General of the All Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Grand Assembly, denounced the “unconscionable attacks” on Kyari, calling them part of an “artificially simulated crisis” in the oil industry.

The groups asserted that these attacks were motivated by revisionists and malicious actors aiming to discredit Kyari’s accomplishments.

Findings reveal false schemes to implicate Kyari

They presented findings from their multi-disciplinary Intelligence, Investigation, Research, and Statistical Bureau (IIRSB), which revealed a well-coordinated campaign to misinform the public about Kyari’s leadership.

“The findings replete with facts and figures suggest that some of the sponsors of the disinformation campaign could be located within the sour grapes horde acting out of mischief and plain malice and are even jockeying for envisaged possible placements should they succeed in the unlikely satanic endeavour of tampering with the looming efficacious, resourceful image of Mele Kyari, the chief helmsman of the NNPCL.

“For the record, distinguished gentlemen of the press, Mele Kyari in tandem with the progressive governance templates of the Progressive President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has paid his dues, transcended stereotypes and conquered reality by ramming through a transformation unprecedented in the annals of the oil industry,” Comrade Maduka said.

The forum lauded Kyari’s tenure and noted his significant contributions to the oil industry under President Tinubu’s administration.

They emphasised Kyari’s dedication and transformative impact, which included unprecedented milestones in the sector.

The forum asserted that Kyari’s leadership has been characterised by transparency, accountability, and integrity.