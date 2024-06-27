ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Mele Kyari: Fresh agitation erupts over plot to remove NNPC boss

Segun Adeyemi

Nigerians have been urged to dismiss the baseless allegations and back Kyari's initiatives to reform the NNPC and the country's oil sector.

NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari. [Twitter:@IUWakilii]
NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari. [Twitter:@IUWakilii]

Recommended articles

During a press conference at the NUJ Press Center in Utako, Abuja, Forum Chairman Comrade Friday Maduka refuted the accusations against Kyari, labelling them as "laughable, comical, and extremely unfortunate."

Maduka encouraged Nigerians to remain calm and continue supporting President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, lauding its efforts to reform the nation's political landscape.

He claimed that the recent criticisms of Kyari were part of a coordinated misinformation campaign by individuals with hidden agendas.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "The National Coordinating Convention (NCC) of the Forum of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria, after thorough investigation and deliberation, has resolved to give Mele Kyari a clean bill of health.

"Our findings reveal that the allegations against him are grossly unfounded and driven by financial interests.

"Given his unequal and unprecedented achievements in compassionate, progressive governance in steering the ship of the NNPC to its manifest destiny, oblivious of the activities of the fifth column within and extraneous enemies without, Mele Kyari deserves salutation and commendation and not condemnation.

"And what about Mele Kyari? A round peg in a round hole who has since taken his well-deserved place in the leadership pantheon of the Oil industry in Nigeria, Africa, and Global greats."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Kyari is aligned with his mandate and diligently coordinates his actions with the federal government's policies and targets, the policy direction of the current progressive administration, and all relevant laws governing the oil industry.

He stated that the NNPC boss is pursuing a progressive vision and consistently supports it despite the challenges posed by the Nigerian system and the bureaucratic hurdles within specific sectors of the oil industry.

He suggested that the Dangote Group's complaints seem suspicious. Detailed observations indicate that certain parties, unwilling to face scrutiny for their improper actions and deals, are falsely raising alarms.

Akbar Abubakar, the Forum's general secretary, supported Maduka's views, stressing that the Forum's investigation determined that the accusations against Kyari were a smear campaign.

The Forum encouraged Nigerians to dismiss these baseless allegations and back Kyari's initiatives to reform the NNPC and the country's oil sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also advised Kyari to remain dedicated to his mission and continue pursuing his progressive plans for Nigeria's oil industry.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We won't allow Malawi, Iran situations - Akpabio reacts to presidential jet debate

We won't allow Malawi, Iran situations - Akpabio reacts to presidential jet debate

Troops repel attack on Ebonyi police station, kill 5 IPOB fighters during gun duel

Troops repel attack on Ebonyi police station, kill 5 IPOB fighters during gun duel

Young innovators get $40,000 to transform agriculture in Nigeria

Young innovators get $40,000 to transform agriculture in Nigeria

Mele Kyari: Fresh agitation erupts over plot to remove NNPC boss

Mele Kyari: Fresh agitation erupts over plot to remove NNPC boss

House of Reps in disarray over Tinubu's ₦21.83trn budget extension request

House of Reps in disarray over Tinubu's ₦21.83trn budget extension request

Troops kills 2,245 terrorists, apprehends 3,682 others across Nigeria in 3 months

Troops kills 2,245 terrorists, apprehends 3,682 others across Nigeria in 3 months

Ex-Governor Bello requests trial transfer to Lokoja Federal High court

Ex-Governor Bello requests trial transfer to Lokoja Federal High court

Life expectancy in Nigeria is among the lowest in the world  — Peter Obi

Life expectancy in Nigeria is among the lowest in the world  — Peter Obi

Farmers lament worms destroying crops, call on Radda for chemical assistance

Farmers lament worms destroying crops, call on Radda for chemical assistance

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A screenshot image of AFP News Agency journalist Collins Olunga after he was shot and injured during June 25, 2024 protests against the Finance Bill

Tensions soar as journalist gets injured during Finance Bill demos

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo [Twitter:@fkeyamo]

Zaria hotels in Kaduna will be converted to classrooms, hostels for NCAT - Keyamo

Atiku Abubakar during his Sallah visit to former Heads of State Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) at their residences in Minna, Niger State. [Atiku Abubakar/X]

'This is where you belong' - Mixed reactions as Atiku visits Babangida, Abdusalami in Minna

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan [Facebook]

FG busts 1,618 civil servants with fake employment letters