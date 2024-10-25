ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Kogi State secures federal approval for Zariagi International Airport

Segun Adeyemi

The Zariagi airport, projected to serve ten states, is anticipated to alleviate congestion on the Abuja-Lokoja road and foster regional economic growth.

Usman Ododo [Facebook]
Usman Ododo [Facebook]

Recommended articles

This announcement was confirmed by Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State's Commissioner for Information and Communication, who cited a letter from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development dated 9 October 2024.

Expressing gratitude for the Federal Government's support, Fanwo remarked, "We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the Aviation Minister for this historic approval that will help to further develop Kogi State."

He added that the state would ensure adherence to stringent safety and regulatory guidelines throughout the construction process.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: 10 countries with the most international airports

The Zariagi airport, projected to serve ten states, is anticipated to alleviate congestion on the Abuja-Lokoja road and foster regional economic growth.

Furthermore, Fanwo highlighted the facility's design to accommodate cargo, aligning with the government's vision for broader commercial capacity.

READ ALSO: Zamfara is building a new airport, but the state is still a no-fly zone

With the airport's approval, Kogi State will join a progressive movement in regional infrastructure development, which will enhance transport connectivity and economic diversification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new airport promises to significantly reduce road traffic while expanding opportunities for trade, tourism, and industry in Kogi and surrounding states.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PHOTOS: Tinubu, Atiku suspends rivalry, exchange warm handshakes in Abuja mosque

PHOTOS: Tinubu, Atiku suspends rivalry, exchange warm handshakes in Abuja mosque

Kyari races against time as pressure mounts over failed Kaduna, PH refinery

Kyari races against time as pressure mounts over failed Kaduna, PH refinery

Report exposes governors’ interference in LG election voting process

Report exposes governors’ interference in LG election voting process

Kogi State secures federal approval for Zariagi International Airport

Kogi State secures federal approval for Zariagi International Airport

Ex-APC spokesman slams Tinubu's decision to scrap Niger Delta Ministry

Ex-APC spokesman slams Tinubu's decision to scrap Niger Delta Ministry

Anambra APC accuses Tinubu of 'anti-party' over Bianca Ojukwu's appointment

Anambra APC accuses Tinubu of 'anti-party' over Bianca Ojukwu's appointment

VIDEO: Obasanjo speaks out on third-term ambition, identifies real sponsors

VIDEO: Obasanjo speaks out on third-term ambition, identifies real sponsors

‘Renewed shege for southeast' - Abaribe slams Tinubu’s cabinet reshuffle

‘Renewed shege for southeast' - Abaribe slams Tinubu’s cabinet reshuffle

Shettima's commonwealth trip cancelled after foreign objects hit his aircraft

Shettima's commonwealth trip cancelled after foreign objects hit his aircraft

Pulse Sports

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Intentional agricultural investments will curb food insecurity - Obi

Obi says intentional agricultural investments will curb food insecurity in Nigeria

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]

Coalition condemns plot to blackmail judiciary, calls out Gov Fubara

Nigeria, Ericsson sign MoU on 5G technology, innovation in Sweden [Presidency]

Nigeria, Ericsson sign MoU on 5G technology, innovation in Sweden

NFL’s Global expansion: Could we see a team outside the US soon?

NFL’s Global expansion: Could we see a team outside the US soon?