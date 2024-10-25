Kogi State secures federal approval for Zariagi International Airport

This announcement was confirmed by Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State's Commissioner for Information and Communication, who cited a letter from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development dated 9 October 2024.

Expressing gratitude for the Federal Government's support, Fanwo remarked, "We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the Aviation Minister for this historic approval that will help to further develop Kogi State."

He added that the state would ensure adherence to stringent safety and regulatory guidelines throughout the construction process.

The Zariagi airport, projected to serve ten states, is anticipated to alleviate congestion on the Abuja-Lokoja road and foster regional economic growth.

Furthermore, Fanwo highlighted the facility's design to accommodate cargo, aligning with the government's vision for broader commercial capacity.

With the airport's approval, Kogi State will join a progressive movement in regional infrastructure development, which will enhance transport connectivity and economic diversification.

