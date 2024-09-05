Tragedy as building collapse kills 2, injures 2 others in Kano

The incident occurred early Thursday morning at Noman’s Land in the Fagge Local Government Area.

Dr Nuraddeen Abdullahi, the NEMA Coordinator for Kano, stated that the agency received a distress call from a concerned citizen around 2:00 a.m.

“The two-storey building collapsed suddenly, and our rescue team was promptly dispatched to the scene,” Abdullahi said.

Rescue efforts revealed that the victims included a husband, wife, and their two children.

Tragically, the children did not survive, while the couple were transported to the Armed Forces Specialist Hospital in Kano for medical treatment.

The search and rescue operation continues, with teams from the Kano State Fire Service, Police, Red Cross, NSCDC, and SEMA working tirelessly to ensure no one else is trapped under the rubble.

Incessant building collapse in Nigeria

Nigeria is grappling with a growing crisis of building collapses, with frequent incidents highlighting severe construction practices and regulatory enforcement issues.

Recent tragedies, including the recent collapse in Kano, underscore the urgent need for stringent safety measures and improved building standards.

Experts point to poor construction practices, substandard materials, and inadequate regulatory oversight as critical factors contributing to the increasing frequency of these disasters.

The government and regulatory bodies are under mounting pressure to address these concerns and prevent further loss of life.