Tragedy as building collapse kills 2, injures 2 others in Kano

Segun Adeyemi

Nigeria is grappling with a growing crisis of building collapses, with frequent incidents highlighting severe construction practices and regulatory enforcement issues.

Building collapses are common in Africa's most populous nation where many reside in dilapidated structures and construction safety regulations are often ignored. [Getty Images]
The incident occurred early Thursday morning at Noman’s Land in the Fagge Local Government Area.

Dr Nuraddeen Abdullahi, the NEMA Coordinator for Kano, stated that the agency received a distress call from a concerned citizen around 2:00 a.m.

“The two-storey building collapsed suddenly, and our rescue team was promptly dispatched to the scene,” Abdullahi said.

Rescue efforts revealed that the victims included a husband, wife, and their two children.

Family escapes death as building collapses in Lagos

Tragically, the children did not survive, while the couple were transported to the Armed Forces Specialist Hospital in Kano for medical treatment.

The search and rescue operation continues, with teams from the Kano State Fire Service, Police, Red Cross, NSCDC, and SEMA working tirelessly to ensure no one else is trapped under the rubble.

Recent tragedies, including the recent collapse in Kano, underscore the urgent need for stringent safety measures and improved building standards.

Experts point to poor construction practices, substandard materials, and inadequate regulatory oversight as critical factors contributing to the increasing frequency of these disasters.

The government and regulatory bodies are under mounting pressure to address these concerns and prevent further loss of life.

The rising number of building collapses has sparked public outcry and calls for immediate reform to ensure safer construction practices nationwide.

