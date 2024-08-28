RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Interpol cracks down on notorious Black Axe group, arrests over 300 members

With its extensive reach and success, INTERPOL's Operation Jackal III is a powerful reminder of the global resolve to tackle organised crime and cyber criminals, no matter where they operate.

The INTERPOL operation, dubbed Jackal III, was conducted across 21 countries, leading to significant arrests, asset seizures, and the dismantling of multiple criminal syndicates.
The operation, dubbed Jackal III, was conducted across 21 countries, leading to significant arrests, asset seizures, and the dismantling of multiple criminal syndicates.

Black Axe, a secretive network notorious for its involvement in human trafficking, prostitution, and assassinations, primarily derives its income from cybercrime.

The operation, which ran from 10 April to 3 July 2024, targeted online financial fraud and the West African syndicates orchestrating these crimes.

INTERPOL's efforts culminated in the seizure of assets worth $3 million and the identification of over 400 additional suspects. The operation also resulted in the blocking of more than 720 bank accounts tied to criminal activities.

Director of INTERPOL's Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre (IFCACC), Isaac Oginni, emphasised the significance of this operation, stating, "The volume of financial fraud stemming from West Africa is alarming and increasing. This operation's results underscore the critical need for international law enforcement collaboration to combat these extensive criminal networks."

Oginni further highlighted the success of the operation in weakening the influence of some of West Africa's most dangerous organised crime leaders.

"By identifying suspects, recovering illicit funds, and putting some of West Africa's most dangerous organised crime leaders behind bars, we are able to reduce their capacity to harm communities around the world," he added.

Operation Jackal III's success was particularly notable in Argentina, where a Nigerian-led transnational criminal network was dismantled following a five-year investigation.

Argentine Federal Police seized USD 1.2 million in counterfeit 'supernotes', arrested 72 suspects, and froze approximately 100 bank accounts. The investigation, which extends to over 40 countries, revealed the network's involvement in significant money laundering activities, impacting more than 160 fraud victims globally.

Diego Verdun, Head of Argentina's National Central Bureau, commented on the operation's success, stating, "Operation Jackal is a crucial step forward in combating West African online financial fraud and clearly demonstrates that cybercriminals cannot escape the watchful eye of INTERPOL's 196 member countries – especially in Argentina."

In Switzerland, a crackdown on West African organised crime syndicates led to the seizure of cocaine, EUR 45,000 in cash, and the arrest of multiple suspects.

Meanwhile, in Portugal, criminal police dismantled a Nigerian network involved in money mule recruitment, uncovering sophisticated money laundering operations and significant cryptocurrency transactions.

The crackdown comes as Nigeria continues its fight against cybercrime, reportedly costing the country $500 million annually.

President Bola Tinubu has pledged increased support for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to strengthen its efforts in combating digital offences.

