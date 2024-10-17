ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

INEC announces date for Anambra governorship election

Segun Adeyemi

Prospective candidates will have until May 12 to submit their nominations; a final list will be published on June 9.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu. [Getty Images]
INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This announcement, made on Thursday, October 17, by INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, outlines key dates and procedures for the election, set to be held across the state’s 5,720 polling units.

“As you are aware, the last governorship election in Anambra State was held on November 6 2021,” Yakubu said, addressing political party representatives in Abuja.

Yakubu specified that formal notice for the election will be released on November 13, 2024, adhering to the requirement for a 360-day notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key dates were also outlined for the electoral process, beginning with party primaries, from March 20 to April 10, 2025. Prospective candidates will have until May 12 to submit their nominations; a final list will be published on June 9.

READ ALSO: More than 2 million registered voters will participate in Ondo guber poll - INEC

Campaigns for all candidates will begin on June 11 and conclude on November 6, two days before the election.

Yakubu assured that INEC would address logistical aspects, including new voter registrations and replacement of voter cards.

“In the coming weeks, the Commission will provide details of other electoral activities,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

For full information, Yakubu announced that the complete timetable would soon be available on INEC’s website and social media platforms, ensuring that the public is well-informed ahead of the 2025 election.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Don't reverse current reforms to avoid doom - World Bank warns FG

Don't reverse current reforms to avoid doom - World Bank warns FG

CNG vehicle that exploded in Edo 'illegally modified' - Presidency

CNG vehicle that exploded in Edo 'illegally modified' - Presidency

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Umahi expressed frustration over RCC's delays, which are attributable to ongoing negotiations with the ministry. [NAN]

Umahi threatens contract termination for RCC over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Nigerian troops on patrol in northeast Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Troops detain 3 bandit suspects, logistics supplier in Taraba

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos