INEC announces date for Anambra governorship election

This announcement, made on Thursday, October 17, by INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, outlines key dates and procedures for the election, set to be held across the state’s 5,720 polling units.

“As you are aware, the last governorship election in Anambra State was held on November 6 2021,” Yakubu said, addressing political party representatives in Abuja.

Yakubu specified that formal notice for the election will be released on November 13, 2024, adhering to the requirement for a 360-day notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key dates were also outlined for the electoral process, beginning with party primaries, from March 20 to April 10, 2025. Prospective candidates will have until May 12 to submit their nominations; a final list will be published on June 9.

Campaigns for all candidates will begin on June 11 and conclude on November 6, two days before the election.

Yakubu assured that INEC would address logistical aspects, including new voter registrations and replacement of voter cards.

“In the coming weeks, the Commission will provide details of other electoral activities,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT