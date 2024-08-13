ADVERTISEMENT
El-Rufai’s ex-aide Lawal on ICPC radar over ₦11bn project

Segun Adeyemi

The investigation extends to multiple sectors, reflecting the scope of alleged financial mismanagement during El-Rufai's tenure.

Mr Jimi Lawal and Nasir El-Rufai
Mr Jimi Lawal and Nasir El-Rufai

Lawal is under investigation for his role in what the ICPC suspects to be a non-existent project that was nonetheless fully paid for.

According to sources within the ICPC, Lawal was expected to appear before a team of investigators but failed to show up, nor did he send a representative.

The commission, which has intensified its probe into Lawal's financial dealings, has also requested that the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) place him on a watchlist.

This measure aims to prevent him from fleeing the country to avoid prosecution.

According to The Nation, a copy of the ICPC's letter to the DSS and NIS detailing the allegations against Lawal was made available to them.

The letter notes that Lawal, originally from Ogun State, is being investigated for "criminal conspiracy" and "obtaining loans (foreign and domestic) without following due process."

It also revealed that Lawal's bank account, held with a major financial institution, recorded receipts totalling ₦144 million from four private companies.

The commission fears that the former aide may be planning to evade justice, prompting the issuance of the watchlist order.

In a broader investigation into the previous administration in Kaduna State, the ICPC has also summoned 20 top officials and the Managing Director of a company in connection with $350 million in loans.

These funds were ostensibly allocated to rehabilitate schools and other strategic infrastructure projects.

The officials, who will undergo interrogation from August 13 to August 16, include project coordinators and accountants from various state-run programs.

Mariam Sani Dangaji, Project Coordinator of the Kaduna State Transportation Programme, and Nicolas Hassan Samuel, the program's Project Accountant, were among those invited.

Other key figures include Yahaya Aminu, the Project Coordinator for the Agro Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS), and Nasiru Dahiru, the Project Accountant for APPEALS.

The investigation extends to multiple sectors, reflecting the scope of alleged financial mismanagement during El-Rufai's tenure.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.
Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. [Facebook/Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
An anonymous source within the ICPC disclosed, "We received numerous petitions regarding the El-Rufai administration. These petitions were thoroughly vetted to ensure they were not baseless.

"Some even came through law firms, adding to their credibility. Based on our preliminary findings, it has become essential to interrogate these individuals."

This investigation adds a new dimension to the growing scrutiny of El-Rufai's administration.

In June, the ad-hoc committee of the Kaduna State House of Assembly reported that approximately ₦423 billion was siphoned from state coffers between May 2015 and May 2023.

This is politically motivated - El-Rufai reacts to Kaduna Assembly's probe
This is politically motivated - El-Rufai reacts to Kaduna Assembly's probe Pulse Nigeria
The committee also discovered the withdrawal of $1.4 million from the Kaduna State Economic Transformation Account, raising further questions about the administration's financial practices.

The Assembly's report also recommended that eight individuals and companies refund over ₦19 billion for work that was either not done or overpaid.

Additionally, 15 contractors were directed to refund ₦36 billion under similar circumstances.

Despite the mounting allegations, El-Rufai has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, accusing the House of Assembly of denying him a fair hearing.

He has since taken legal action to challenge the committee's report, setting the stage for a protracted legal battle.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

El-Rufai's ex-aide Lawal on ICPC radar over ₦11bn project

El-Rufai’s ex-aide Lawal on ICPC radar over ₦11bn project

