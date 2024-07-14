ADVERTISEMENT
Reaction as NCC targets 25% increase in telecom sector to boost Nigeria's GDP

Segun Adeyemi

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has been tipped to remit ₦451.17bn for 2024.

Dr Aminu Maida

However, they could not meet their ₦387 billion revenue target for 2023 due to the lack of patronage for its auctioned frequencies.

Meanwhile, the NCC has been tipped to remit ₦451.17bn for 2024.

Since then, the NCC has kicked off on the front foot under the leadership of Dr Aminu Maida, its Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Coalition on Transparency and Rule of Law (CTRL) has commended the NCC for its commitment to the nation's telecoms sector, which has increased its contribution to Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In a statement signed by Sunday Thomas, the coalition said, "Dr. Maida's leadership and creative vision are commendable, demonstrating the NCC's dedication to driving economic growth and development."

The coalition hailed Dr Maida's ambitious target of a 25% increase in the telecoms sector's contribution to Nigeria's GDP, highlighting the NCC's proactive stance in harnessing the industry's potential.

The group also acknowledged Dr Maida's leadership style, which has fostered an open-door policy, encouraging industry stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue with the commission.

"We extend our heartfelt commendation to Dr Maida and the NCC for their dedication to driving sustainable economic growth and development in the telecoms sector.

"Their commitment is aligned with our mission to champion policies and practices that uphold transparency, accountability, and sustainable economic growth," Thomas added.

