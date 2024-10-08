Hajj fare set to reach ₦10m as NAHCON ends subsidy

Without the concessionary exchange rate previously offered, the cost of Hajj is projected to soar as high as ₦10 million per pilgrim, assuming the naira remains at its current rate of ₦1,650 per dollar.

In a statement issued by NAHCON spokesperson Fatima Sanda Usara, the commission clarified, “There will be no concessionary exchange rate from the government for Hajj fare payment for pilgrims, whether under state or private Hajj operators.”

NAHCON’s decision to end the subsidy primarily impacts the Central Bank of Nigeria’s dollar exchange rate, which previously enabled pilgrims to pay a reduced rate.

This change has led States Pilgrims Welfare Boards to request an initial deposit of ₦8.5 million from intending pilgrims, although NAHCON has not yet set the final Hajj fare for 2025.

NAHCON also addressed ongoing issues related to refunds and conditions during past pilgrimages. The commission announced a refund of 150 Saudi Riyals (approximately ₦64,682) to each Nigerian pilgrim who attended the 2023 Hajj, citing issues with service delivery.

Additionally, during a recent meeting with Private Tour Operators (PTOs), NAHCON Commissioner of Operations Prince Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi revealed updates on Saudi Arabia’s reduction of the number of PTOs eligible to conduct the pilgrimage from 20 to 10, requiring each approved operator to register at least 2,000 pilgrims.

“Saudi Arabia has reduced the number of PTOs eligible for Hajj operations, limiting it to 10,” Elegushi stated, adding that these firms must now meet increased registration requirements to secure Hajj visas.

Elegushi also addressed claims that NAHCON owes PTOs N17 billion from the 2024 Hajj. He clarified that NAHCON only received ₦2.75 billion, including a rollover of ₦1.25 billion from the previous year.