Police escorts, driver killed in attack on lawmaker’s wife

The incident, which occurred around 7 p.m. on Monday, September 2, left the community in shock.

Eyewitnesses recounted the horrifying scene, revealing that the assailants killed the two mobile policemen and the driver on the spot before abducting Uroye.

"Unfortunately for the kidnappers, their getaway car had an accident while escaping, which enabled the woman to escape," an eyewitness shared, according to Daily Trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

A distressing video of the aftermath has since circulated on social media, showing the lifeless bodies of the security personnel and the chaos surrounding Uroye's SUV.

Passersby can be seen in the footage grieving the loss and trying to comprehend the violent attack.

READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen shoot vigilante dead in Rivers

Who is Mrs Uroye?

Uroye, who is married to Delta State House of Assembly member Hon. Augustine Uroye, managed to escape the ordeal but is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Her condition remains under medical care as authorities investigate the incident," a source disclosed.