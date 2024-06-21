ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

APC's call for state of emergency in Rivers sparks fresh reaction

Segun Adeyemi

APC’s move has been described as a deliberate and calculated manoeuvre aimed at exacerbating the existing instability in the region for political expediency.

Sim Fubara, Martin Amaewhule and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]
Sim Fubara, Martin Amaewhule and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Chief Tony Okocha, Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, made this during a press conference in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, June 19.

“Rivers State is at war. And the dramatis personae who are responsible for the mayhem that has claimed lives are known.

“The governor is helpless, the police bias helpless. Therefore the APC in Rivers State is calling for a state of emergency in Rivers State as a way of taming the mayhem, and the upsurge that is going on in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I call on the federal government to act fast in this regard,” he stated, according to Punch.

In reaction to Okocha’s appeal, the Concerned Citizens Forum of Nigeria (CCFN) condemned the Rivers State chapter of the APC for its undemocratic call.

The group said the APC’s move is a deliberate and calculated manoeuvre aimed at exacerbating the existing instability in the region for political expediency.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday in Abuja, Executive Director Dr Ekeanyanwu Promise said the current crisis in the local government system results from the APC’s internal contradictions and mismanagement and declaring a state of emergency would undermine democratic governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Promise, implementing such a measure would only erode the populace’s trust in the democratic process, further disenfranchising the people of Rivers State and potentially exacerbating the existing tensions.

Meanwhile, the group urged President Bola Tinubu to sanction a comprehensive investigation into the APC’s involvement in the security breaches in Rivers State and hold them accountable for any wrongdoing.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta police capture kidnapper after gun duel, suspect dies, others escape

Delta police capture kidnapper after gun duel, suspect dies, others escape

Falana, coalition of lawyers disagree over court ruling on Sanusi, Bayero dispute

Falana, coalition of lawyers disagree over court ruling on Sanusi, Bayero dispute

Rep committee urges UniAbuja not to rely on Govt for funds, ASUU to end strike

Rep committee urges UniAbuja not to rely on Govt for funds, ASUU to end strike

Ondo lawmaker donates ₦7.5m to entrepreneurs for local economic growth

Ondo lawmaker donates ₦7.5m to entrepreneurs for local economic growth

Cholera won't lead to death with prompt preventive treatment

Cholera won't lead to death with prompt preventive treatment

Alia better than previous Benue Govs, will win 2027 2nd tenure - Ex-PDP chairman

Alia better than previous Benue Govs, will win 2027 2nd tenure - Ex-PDP chairman

APC's call for state of emergency in Rivers sparks fresh reaction

APC's call for state of emergency in Rivers sparks fresh reaction

Ogun doctors set for strike over poor working conditions, give Govt 21-day ultimatum

Ogun doctors set for strike over poor working conditions, give Govt 21-day ultimatum

Parents should watch for early signs of cancer in kids for prompt medical treatment

Parents should watch for early signs of cancer in kids for prompt medical treatment

Pulse Sports

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Chef' Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

Edo State Governorship candidate, Patience Ndidi. [Vanguard]

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

A boy in the kitchen doing the dishes [iStock]

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]

Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing