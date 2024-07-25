ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Governor Makinde hands over power to deputy, gives reason

Segun Adeyemi

This move is seen as a routine exercise of governance protocols aimed at ensuring continuity and stability in Oyo State's administration.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State transmit power to his deputy. [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State transmit power to his deputy. [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Recommended articles

This announcement was conveyed through a letter read by Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin during Thursday, July 25, valedictory plenary session held in honour of Mrs Yetunde Awe, the retiring Clerk of the House.

In his letter, Governor Makinde informed the House that Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal would serve as the acting governor during his absence. "Pursuant to section 190 subsection 1 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I hereby transmit that during the period indicated above, Deputy Governor Barr. Bayo Lawal shall be the acting governor," the letter read.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also confirmed his return from vacation on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

The governor's decision to take a month-long vacation and delegate his responsibilities to his deputy underscores his confidence in Lawal's ability to manage the state's affairs effectively during his absence.

READ ALSO: Katsina governor hands power to deputy for 1 month - here's why

This move is seen as a routine exercise of governance protocols aimed at ensuring continuity and stability in Oyo State's administration.

In his remarks, Speaker Ogundoyin acknowledged the governor's planned vacation and the temporary transition of power, expressing confidence in Deputy Governor Lawal's leadership capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Governor Makinde prepares for his well-deserved break, all eyes will be on Deputy Governor Lawal, who will step into the role of acting governor and ensure that the state's operations remain seamless and uninterrupted.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood actress denies alleged link to collapsed Lagos building

Nollywood actress denies alleged link to collapsed Lagos building

Southeast leaders, northern youths make crucial decision over planned protest

Southeast leaders, northern youths make crucial decision over planned protest

Police capture man posing as Army personnel for 2 years, fraudulently collects ₦210k

Police capture man posing as Army personnel for 2 years, fraudulently collects ₦210k

Gov Alia pleads with Cardoso to revive Benue's economy through agricultural reform

Gov Alia pleads with Cardoso to revive Benue's economy through agricultural reform

Cross River assembly approves Gov Otu’s request to dissolve election body

Cross River assembly approves Gov Otu’s request to dissolve election body

Tension as Labour Party suspends chairman for alleged embezzlement

Tension as Labour Party suspends chairman for alleged embezzlement

Governor Makinde hands over power to deputy, gives reason

Governor Makinde hands over power to deputy, gives reason

Alia urges LG chairmen to ensure transparency in distributing FG palliatives

Alia urges LG chairmen to ensure transparency in distributing FG palliatives

Musawa unveils logo for rebranded Abuja international carnival

Musawa unveils logo for rebranded Abuja international carnival

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

President Paul Kagame and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

Museveni congratulates Kagame on re-election, emphasises East African Unity

Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [@govdouyediri]

Appeal Court affirms Diri’s re-election victory as Bayelsa governor

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin