Governor Makinde hands over power to deputy, gives reason

This announcement was conveyed through a letter read by Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin during Thursday, July 25, valedictory plenary session held in honour of Mrs Yetunde Awe, the retiring Clerk of the House.

In his letter, Governor Makinde informed the House that Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal would serve as the acting governor during his absence. "Pursuant to section 190 subsection 1 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I hereby transmit that during the period indicated above, Deputy Governor Barr. Bayo Lawal shall be the acting governor," the letter read.

When will Gov Makinde return?

He also confirmed his return from vacation on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

The governor's decision to take a month-long vacation and delegate his responsibilities to his deputy underscores his confidence in Lawal's ability to manage the state's affairs effectively during his absence.

This move is seen as a routine exercise of governance protocols aimed at ensuring continuity and stability in Oyo State's administration.

In his remarks, Speaker Ogundoyin acknowledged the governor's planned vacation and the temporary transition of power, expressing confidence in Deputy Governor Lawal's leadership capabilities.

