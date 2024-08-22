ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Gbajabiamila gives update on what to expect in 2025 budget

Segun Adeyemi

Gbajabiamila also assured that the Presidency is committed to improving staff welfare and working conditions within the State House agencies.

Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila [Leadership News]
Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila [Leadership News]

Recommended articles

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, August 21, in Abuja after a one-day fact-finding tour of various government agencies under the State House, Gbajabiamila stressed the importance of aligning budget allocations with actual requirements.

"In any country in the world, resources are limited. For us, it is about prioritizing. Where are we so far? What have the agencies done? How have they measured up to their mandates, and how important are their mandates in terms of the vision of this administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda?" Gbajabiamila stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Staff also highlighted the potential for restructuring within the agencies, hinting at possible mergers or even the scrapping of underperforming entities, though he clarified that these considerations do not apply to State House agencies.

"In 2025, we are not going to budget in a vacuum. We will budget based on needs assessment," he added.

Gbajabiamila also assured that the Presidency is committed to improving staff welfare and working conditions within the State House agencies.

He urged the staff to embrace innovation and professionalism and support their leaders in achieving success.

Accompanied by key officials, including Deputy Chief of Staff Ibrahim Hadeija, Gbajabiamila's tour included visits to agencies such as the Nigeria Agriculture and Land Development Agency and the Bureau of Public Procurement.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps host workshop to refine renewable energy policies for Nigeria's future

Reps host workshop to refine renewable energy policies for Nigeria's future

First Lady empowers 1,000 women petty traders in Anambra with ₦50,000 grants

First Lady empowers 1,000 women petty traders in Anambra with ₦50,000 grants

Ex-Lagos Police spokesperson Oti seeks ₦25m for urgent kidney transplant

Ex-Lagos Police spokesperson Oti seeks ₦25m for urgent kidney transplant

Nigerians' jollof rice orders surge by 166% in 12 months, delivered every 1.5 minutes

Nigerians' jollof rice orders surge by 166% in 12 months, delivered every 1.5 minutes

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola retires as Chief Justice of Nigeria

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola retires as Chief Justice of Nigeria

KADIRS seals 4 Kafanchan hotels over ₦16.8 million unpaid taxes

KADIRS seals 4 Kafanchan hotels over ₦16.8 million unpaid taxes

Pediatrician says bottle feeding linked to 14% of ear problems in infants

Pediatrician says bottle feeding linked to 14% of ear problems in infants

Gbajabiamila gives update on what to expect in 2025 budget

Gbajabiamila gives update on what to expect in 2025 budget

Peter Obi urges FG to take caution in NLC president’s police summon

Peter Obi urges FG to take caution in NLC president’s police summon

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu urged to integrate marginalised women’s campaign council

Nonye Ezeayaeche [NAN]

Address hunger, inequality, 105-year-old activist tells Tinubu

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

First Lady to empower 37,000 women in Nigeria

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Rivers High court judgment not binding on our party – APC