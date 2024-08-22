Gbajabiamila gives update on what to expect in 2025 budget

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, August 21, in Abuja after a one-day fact-finding tour of various government agencies under the State House, Gbajabiamila stressed the importance of aligning budget allocations with actual requirements.

"In any country in the world, resources are limited. For us, it is about prioritizing. Where are we so far? What have the agencies done? How have they measured up to their mandates, and how important are their mandates in terms of the vision of this administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda?" Gbajabiamila stated.

Presidency to restructure underperforming agencies

The Chief of Staff also highlighted the potential for restructuring within the agencies, hinting at possible mergers or even the scrapping of underperforming entities, though he clarified that these considerations do not apply to State House agencies.

"In 2025, we are not going to budget in a vacuum. We will budget based on needs assessment," he added.

Gbajabiamila also assured that the Presidency is committed to improving staff welfare and working conditions within the State House agencies.

He urged the staff to embrace innovation and professionalism and support their leaders in achieving success.