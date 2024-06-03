ADVERTISEMENT
FULL LIST: Stats of NASS budget as against minimum wage from 1999 to 2024

Segun Adeyemi

The fiscal dynamics between the National Assembly's (NASS) budget and the country's minimum wage over the years offer a unique insight into governmental priorities and economic policies.

NLC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
NLC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The federal government, organised labour, and the private sector have been at loggerheads regarding the increase in the minimum wage from N30,000 to N400,000.

Meanwhile, there has been debate on why the National Assembly has seen a massive increase in their budget and salaries despite being civil servants.

Since 1999, Nigeria has undergone significant political and economic transformations, with the National Assembly playing a crucial role in shaping the legislative landscape.

By examining the annual budget allocations to NASS compared to the minimum wage, we can trace the evolving commitment to public welfare, legislative expenditure, and economic equity.

According to StatiSense, a comprehensive list of the National Assembly's budget statistics alongside the minimum wage figures from 1999 to 2024 has revealed a vast difference that allows lawmakers to swim in luxury while civil servants wallow in abject poverty.

Year Nass Budget Minimum Wage
1999 ₦2.2bn ₦3,000
2000 ₦29.5bn ₦7,500
2011 ₦111bn ₦18,000
2018 ₦139.5bn ₦18,000
2019 ₦128bn ₦30,000
2020 ₦128bn ₦30,000
2021 ₦134bn ₦30,000
2022 ₦139bn ₦30,000
2023 ₦228.1bn ₦30,000
2024 ₦344.9bn ₦30,000
