BREAKING: Fire razes Katsina Govt House

Segun Adeyemi

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze, and the governor's absence has raised questions about the response and recovery process.

Image of the fire incident at the Katsina State governor's house. [The Nigerian Tribune]
The blaze destroyed the governor's chamber and affected parts of the governor's office. An anonymous source revealed that the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Governor Dikko Umar Radda was not in Katsina at the time of the incident. He was on a scheduled tour in Funtua to review his administration's performance.

READ ALSO: Fire razes Lagos govt staff quarters at Ogba

The government house had recently undergone a multi-billion-naira refurbishment, with the governor only relocating to the office four months ago.

The fire's impact on the refurbished areas is significant, raising concerns about potential delays in government operations.

