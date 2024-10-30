FG, airport taxi operators sign agreement on CNG conversion

This initiative aims to reduce airport transportation fares while promoting cleaner fuel alternatives.

During the signing ceremony, Michael Oluwagbemi, Programme Director and Chief Executive of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), revealed that once the conversion is fully implemented, passengers could expect a 30 per cent discount on shuttle fares.

"The airport taxi operators have about 800 fleet of vehicles, and we have agreed that once we hit 50 per cent conversion, which is about 400 vehicles, a 30 per cent discount will be implemented immediately," he explained.

The discount will vary based on the distance travelled. A red card system will be introduced to display prices and discounts according to the passenger's destination. Regular monitoring will ensure compliance and the initiative's effectiveness.

Oluwagbemi, represented by Folarin Oworo, Programme Execution Coordinator for PCNGI, emphasised that this conversion aligns with President Bola Tinubu's commitment to convert one million commercial vehicles, a response to soaring fuel prices.

The programme has established partnerships with accredited conversion centres and expanded CNG refilling infrastructure in Abuja from one to seven stations in just a year.

The safety of CNG use was also highlighted, with Oluwagbemi assuring that "the cylinders used for CNG are practically bulletproof and cannot explode or break."

He urged citizens not to compromise safety, as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has approved certified cylinders.