Dangote supports Tinubu's CNG revolution with $280m

This investment is part of the company's support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's CNG Initiative, which aims to transition the country to a low-carbon economy.

Arvind Pathak, the Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement, emphasised the importance of this investment, stating, "By mid-2026, Dangote Cement aims to operate a fleet predominantly powered by CNG."

The company plans to acquire 100% CNG trucks, starting with an initial batch of 1,500 mono-fuel CNG trucks, followed by an additional 1,600 trucks, totalling 3,100 by year-end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pathak noted that the initiative reflects Dangote's dedication to mitigating climate change: "Our CNG infrastructure investments have positively influenced Nigeria's transition to cleaner fuels."

The company has already established a CNG station in Obajana, capable of refuelling over 3,000 trucks, and another station is under development in Ibese to further bolster its operations.

Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, highlighted the alignment of this investment with Nigeria's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, which targets net-zero emissions by 2060.

READ ALSO: Presidency warns motorists against patronising quacks for CNG conversion

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed optimism about the transition to clean energy, commending President Tinubu's leadership in this area.

"This presupposes private sector intervention to support this noble idea initiated by the President," Dangote added.