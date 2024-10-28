ADVERTISEMENT
Dangote supports Tinubu's CNG revolution with $280m

Segun Adeyemi

The company has already established a CNG station in Obajana, capable of refuelling over 3,000 trucks, and another station is under development in Ibese to further bolster its operations.

L-R: Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [BusinessDay]
L-R: Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [BusinessDay]

This investment is part of the company's support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's CNG Initiative, which aims to transition the country to a low-carbon economy.

Arvind Pathak, the Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement, emphasised the importance of this investment, stating, "By mid-2026, Dangote Cement aims to operate a fleet predominantly powered by CNG."

The company plans to acquire 100% CNG trucks, starting with an initial batch of 1,500 mono-fuel CNG trucks, followed by an additional 1,600 trucks, totalling 3,100 by year-end.

READ ALSO: Tinubu urges Nigerians to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG)

Pathak noted that the initiative reflects Dangote's dedication to mitigating climate change: "Our CNG infrastructure investments have positively influenced Nigeria's transition to cleaner fuels."

Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, highlighted the alignment of this investment with Nigeria's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, which targets net-zero emissions by 2060.

READ ALSO: Presidency warns motorists against patronising quacks for CNG conversion

He expressed optimism about the transition to clean energy, commending President Tinubu's leadership in this area.

"This presupposes private sector intervention to support this noble idea initiated by the President," Dangote added.

The CNG initiative, launched under Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, signifies a collaborative effort towards a cleaner and greener future for Nigeria, setting a precedent for other private sector entities to follow.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

