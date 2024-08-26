ASUU strike: FG postpones meeting with varsity lecturers

ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke confirmed this decision following an earlier announcement by the Minister of Education.

The meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 28, although no official reason was provided for the delay.

The rescheduled meeting comes amidst rising tensions between ASUU and the Federal Government.

Last week, ASUU issued a stern warning of a nationwide strike, citing the government's failure to honour the 2009 renegotiated agreement.

ASUU University of Ibadan resolution

This threat was part of the resolutions reached during the union's national executive council meeting held at the University of Ibadan.

The lecturers' demands are focused on several key issues, including improved welfare, increased funding for public universities, and a halt to the proliferation of new universities nationwide.

ASUU argues that these matters are critical to maintaining the quality and sustainability of higher education in Nigeria.

The postponement of this meeting is a significant development, given the fragile state of negotiations.

Issues arising

ASUU's warning of a nationwide strike adds urgency to the situation, with many fearing the repercussions of another disruption to the academic calendar.

Public universities have been plagued by frequent strikes in recent years, leading to prolonged delays in academic activities and uncertainty for students.

The proposed meeting on Wednesday is now seen as a critical opportunity for both parties to reach a resolution.

