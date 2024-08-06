ADVERTISEMENT
FG cautioned over internet shutdowns during nationwide protests

Segun Adeyemi

The foundation has called for the Nigerian government to refrain from further communication clampdowns and to ensure open, unrestricted digital channels.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

In a statement released today, Programme Director Femi D. Amele emphasised that digital rights and freedom of expression are vital components of democracy, especially during civil unrest.

The foundation's statement criticises the government's clampdown on communication, noting that such measures have severely hindered citizens' ability to organise, seek emergency help, and hold officials accountable.

"Digital rights and freedom of expression are fundamental to any democracy, particularly during periods of civil unrest," said Amele.

Dataphyte argues that the internet disruptions have not only impeded democratic engagement but also intensified economic and social instability by disrupting essential services like businesses, education, and healthcare.

"Interrupting the free flow of information undermines individuals' ability to organise peacefully and access critical services," the statement read.

It urges the government to engage transparently with citizens and to empower local authorities.

Dataphyte also encourages citizens to use their digital platforms responsibly and advocate for their rights.

Reaffirming its dedication to digital rights and good governance, Dataphyte aims to foster a more resilient and democratic Nigeria through support for initiatives that enhance transparency and accountability.

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

FG cautioned over internet shutdowns during nationwide protests

