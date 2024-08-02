ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Did FG tamper with network amid nationwide protest? Minister speaks

Segun Adeyemi

The Minister's remarks come at a crucial time when trust in government actions is questioned, and the protesting populace demands transparency.

Dr Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications,Innovation and Digital Economy. [Twitter:@bosuntijani]
Dr Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications,Innovation and Digital Economy. [Twitter:@bosuntijani]

Recommended articles

Over the last 24 hours, Nigerian youths have taken to the streets across the country, expressing their frustrations over the continuous inflation in essential commodities such as food, fuel, and housing.

The widespread protests have led to significant disruptions in daily life, with many citizens staying home and relying heavily on mobile and internet services for updates and communication.

Appearing as a guest on Channels TV, Dr. Tijani addressed the allegations head-on.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There's no instruction to tamper with the network. Absolutely no instruction from my office," he stated firmly, dispelling rumours that the government had intentionally interfered with communication networks to hinder the protests.

READ ALSO: Is WhatsApp about to leave Nigeria? FG agency responds

Dr Tijani acknowledged that the surge in network traffic, driven by the increased number of people at home due to the protests, could be causing some connectivity issues.

"I am not saying that is the cause because I have not done any sceptical assessment," he clarified, emphasising that a thorough investigation would be needed to determine the exact cause of the network disruptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister's remarks come at a crucial time when trust in government actions is questioned, and the protesting populace demands transparency.

The nationwide strike has highlighted deep-seated governance and economic management issues, with citizens calling for immediate and practical solutions.

Dr Tijani's assurances aim to quell fears and rumours, but the need for clear, sustained communication and action from the government remains paramount.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi demands arrest, prosecution of perpetrators threatening Igbos

Peter Obi demands arrest, prosecution of perpetrators threatening Igbos

Did FG tamper with network amid nationwide protest? Minister speaks

Did FG tamper with network amid nationwide protest? Minister speaks

Yobe Police detain 18 suspects for vandalism, violence in Nguru, Potiskum, Gashua

Yobe Police detain 18 suspects for vandalism, violence in Nguru, Potiskum, Gashua

Ikorodu returns to stability with resumed trading and parties amid protests

Ikorodu returns to stability with resumed trading and parties amid protests

Shops reopen in Osogbo as nationwide protest continues on second day

Shops reopen in Osogbo as nationwide protest continues on second day

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

Is WhatsApp about to leave Nigeria? FG agency responds

Is WhatsApp about to leave Nigeria? FG agency responds

Governor Namadi imposes 24-hour curfew after nationwide protest violence

Governor Namadi imposes 24-hour curfew after nationwide protest violence

IED blast kills 1, injures 11 during protest in Borno State

IED blast kills 1, injures 11 during protest in Borno State

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim.

Minister of Youth wants Nigerians to shun nationwide protests and embrace peace

KASU lecturers threaten 2-week warning strike over welfare concerns [Daily Nigerian]

KASU lecturers to protest for 2 weeks over 5 months' unpaid salaries in 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-President Barack Obama. [Getty Images]

VIDEO: Obama endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 US presidency

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Oluremi Tinubu tasks Nigerian youths to start farming