Did FG tamper with network amid nationwide protest? Minister speaks

Over the last 24 hours, Nigerian youths have taken to the streets across the country, expressing their frustrations over the continuous inflation in essential commodities such as food, fuel, and housing.

The widespread protests have led to significant disruptions in daily life, with many citizens staying home and relying heavily on mobile and internet services for updates and communication.

Appearing as a guest on Channels TV, Dr. Tijani addressed the allegations head-on.

"There's no instruction to tamper with the network. Absolutely no instruction from my office," he stated firmly, dispelling rumours that the government had intentionally interfered with communication networks to hinder the protests.

Possible cause of network glitch

Dr Tijani acknowledged that the surge in network traffic, driven by the increased number of people at home due to the protests, could be causing some connectivity issues.

"I am not saying that is the cause because I have not done any sceptical assessment," he clarified, emphasising that a thorough investigation would be needed to determine the exact cause of the network disruptions.

The Minister's remarks come at a crucial time when trust in government actions is questioned, and the protesting populace demands transparency.

The nationwide strike has highlighted deep-seated governance and economic management issues, with citizens calling for immediate and practical solutions.