FG releases ₦300bn for repairs of 330 roads, bridges

Segun Adeyemi

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) also approved upscale cost variations for several ongoing road and bridge projects nationwide.

The federal government allocated ₦300bn for repairs of 330 roads, bridges. [Facebook]
The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, announced this following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday, June 25.

“Let me announce that the 330 emergency repairs of roads and bridges across the country valued at over 500 billion is about 80 per cent completed, and the ministry of finance has fully released 300 billion for the projects, and we are going to publish by next week the full details and the level of completion,” he said.

He announced that the council approved cost variations for several ongoing road and bridge projects nationwide.

President Bola Tinubu presides over a FEC council meeting. [Presidency]
To ensure the quality and durability of the Umulungbe-Umuoka road in Enugu State, the construction cost was increased from ₦6.245 billion to ₦8.85 billion, an addition of about ₦2.6 billion.

The repair cost of the Iganmu bridge in Lagos State also increased from ₦1.16 billion to ₦2.229 billion.

Similarly, the project to dualise the Calabar to Udopkani roads to the Itu road in Cross River State was upgraded from flexible to rigid pavement, dualised with enhanced soft structure engagement, and its cost was revised from ₦79.649 billion to ₦118.412 billion.

Umahi mentioned that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) also approved the immediate procurement for the complete rehabilitation of the Katsina-Dustsinma-Maraban road in Katsina State.

“I had a case of a project that was reviewed the second Niger Bridge, and we had to redesign it, and some elements of the contract that were procured about five years ago were still higher than the present market value, so we had to review the price downwards, and the contractor is complaining, and we are determined to terminate the contract if he does not accept it.

“Our review is based on the situation of the Naira, increase in construction materials, removal of subsidy. We are also reviewing based on if we have enough money in the budget and other funding mechanisms,” Umahi added.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

