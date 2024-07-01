Nick Imudia: Family of late ex-Konga CEO gives fresh update on suicide claims

In a statement issued by Dr. Anthony N. Imudia, the family dismissed reports that Nick had made farewell calls to his brother and daughter, providing instructions before his death.

In an earlier report, it was gathered that Imudia reportedly killed himself by jumping from the balcony of his Lekki, Lagos apartment on the night of Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The report also stated that before jumping to his death, he instructed his United States-based brother on how to distribute his wealth should anything happen to him.

Family of deceased debunk suicide claim

Meanwhile, in a statement issued, the family labelled these claims as false.

The statement, as quoted by Sahara Reporters, read, “The family of Nick Imudia is unhappy with the unprofessional manner the media has wrongly characterised the reporting of Nick Imudia’s death as suicide.

“This is also supported by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police’s office that has vowed to investigate the sudden death of Nick. Neither did Nick call his brother in America with instructions on how to distribute his wealth, nor placed a call to his daughter with any instructions.

“How come the news was reported so hastily (less than 3 hours from his death) before his family members even knew about it, and the medical team was still trying to resuscitate him at the hospital? The Imudia family wonders!”

Nick Imudia, the Group CEO of D.light International until his passing, resided in Nairobi, Kenya, where the company’s headquarters are located.