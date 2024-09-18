ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

FG, states, LGAs share ₦1.2tn in August – FAAC report

Segun Adeyemi

The FAAC noted a revenue decline compared to July, with gross statutory revenue dropping by ₦165.99 billion and VAT revenue decreasing by ₦51.99 billion.

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

This represents an 11% decrease from the ₦1.358 trillion shared in July.

According to a statement released by Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, the distribution was announced at the September FAAC meeting in Abuja.

The statement confirmed that the revenue disbursed in August included ₦186.636 billion in statutory revenue, ₦533.895 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), ₦15.02 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy, and ₦468.25 billion from exchange differences, providing a comprehensive breakdown of the revenue distribution.

ADVERTISEMENT

An analysis of the communiqué showed that the total available revenue in August 2024 was ₦2.278 trillion, of which ₦1.203 trillion was distributed.

The Federal Government received ₦374.93 billion, state governments got ₦422.86 billion, and Local Government councils were allocated ₦306.53 billion.

An additional ₦99.47 billion, representing 13% of mineral revenue, was shared with oil-producing states.

The FAAC noted a revenue decline compared to July, with gross statutory revenue dropping by ₦165.99 billion and VAT revenue decreasing by ₦51.99 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee highlighted the allocations' importance in ensuring the financial sustainability of government at all levels despite the revenue shortfall.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rivers Police capture fraudster specialising in fake job ads to scam seekers

Rivers Police capture fraudster specialising in fake job ads to scam seekers

108 senators donate ₦74 million to support Maiduguri flood victims

108 senators donate ₦74 million to support Maiduguri flood victims

Ex-military governor donates ₦120m worth of fertiliser to Borno after massive flood

Ex-military governor donates ₦120m worth of fertiliser to Borno after massive flood

Pressure on Tinubu as Abdulsalami demands action as hardship worsens

Pressure on Tinubu as Abdulsalami demands action as hardship worsens

Judiciary is last hope for common man, rekindle faith - Abiodun urges judges

Judiciary is last hope for common man, rekindle faith - Abiodun urges judges

FG, states, LGAs share ₦1.2tn in August – FAAC report

FG, states, LGAs share ₦1.2tn in August – FAAC report

It’s all lies  —  Presidency says Tinubu hasn’t asked Cardoso to resign

It’s all lies  —  Presidency says Tinubu hasn’t asked Cardoso to resign

Top Jihad commander in Gaza, others killed in separate attacks

Top Jihad commander in Gaza, others killed in separate attacks

Obinna Iwuno, SiBAN leadership and the role of godfatherism in Nigeria

Obinna Iwuno, SiBAN leadership and the role of godfatherism in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]

Gov Obaseki alleges police harassment of PDP leaders ahead of Edo election

Ramirez was also convicted on a separate charge involving $368,698.24 in fraud and another case in which he defrauded Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 in July 2013. [Sahara Reporters]

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood: VP Shettima visits Maiduguri, offers 50 trucks of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu. [Facebook]

Reaction greets Deputy Speaker Kalu's claim of influencing SEDC