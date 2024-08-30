ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Ex-Ghanaian president reveals ties to Nigeria's Offa town

Segun Adeyemi

John Dramani Mahama served as President of Ghana from 24 July 2012 to 7 January 2017. [Getty Images]
The ex-Ghanaian leader made this revelation in a public event, a clip of which has gone viral on the internet.

Speaking about his Nigerian roots, Mahama explained, "My stepmother is Nigerian, who raised me. She comes from Ofanguara State."

Mahama detailed his personal history, highlighting a period of exile during a coup in Ghana that led him to live with his stepmother in Offa.

"I had to come and stay with my stepmother for many years in Offa, so I know Offa quite well," he said.

The former president's connection with Offa has been recognised formally, as he was honoured with a chieftaincy title by the Olofa of Offa.

Mahama proudly shared, "I'm the Are Atolase of Ofa Kingdom."

This title signifies his esteemed role within the local community and reflects the deep bonds he has formed with the region.

Mahama's announcement underscores the strong personal and cultural ties he maintains with Nigeria, illustrating a unique aspect of his background and highlighting the cross-border connections that shape his identity.

