Former APC spokesperson accuses Tinubu of 'window dressing on austerity'

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, Frank dismissed the austerity measures, intended to reduce government expenditure, as “fake and deceitful.”

Frank contrasted Nigeria’s situation with that of countries like Rwanda and Tanzania, which he claims have genuinely reduced excessive spending.

“While the President issues austerity directives, he continues to engage in lavish spending,” he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

He recalled Tinubu's directive in January 2024 to slash the size of his entourage during foreign trips, noting that despite these measures, the president and his officials have maintained large delegations.

Frank stated, “President Tinubu's recent cost-cutting measures, including limiting ministers to three official vehicles, are superficial.”

He highlighted a disconnect between Tinubu's rhetoric and actions, citing ongoing lavish expenditures such as the purchase of a new presidential jet and significant salary increases for judicial officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These actions reveal a stark disconnect between rhetoric and action, especially regarding the removal of fuel subsidies that have exacerbated inflation and economic pain for average Nigerians,” he warned.

Frank urged Tinubu to adhere to his own travel restrictions if he is serious about reducing governance costs, also calling for a 50% salary cut for all government officials.