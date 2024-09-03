Dangote’s Refinery has liberated Nigeria from economic slavery - Otedola

In a social media post on Tuesday, September 3, Otedola congratulated Dangote, emphasising the refinery's significance in reducing Nigeria's dependency on foreign oil.

"You have not just built a refinery; you have liberated us from the chains of economic dependence that have held this nation back for far too long," Otedola declared.

With a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the Dangote Refinery is now producing aviation fuel, diesel, and petrol.

Otedola noted that this development signals the end of an era for the local oil cabals who have profited from Nigeria's reliance on imported fuel.

"You have dealt a death blow to the so-called local cabals who have fattened themselves for years, feeding off our nation's economic slavery," he stated.

Drawing parallels to Dangote's previous revolution in the cement industry, Otedola suggested that fuel imports might soon become obsolete. He urged depot owners to adapt or risk being left behind.

"The world has changed, and those who do not adapt will be left behind," he warned.

