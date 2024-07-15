RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

'Shameless, bastard' - El-Rufai's sons slam veteran journo, Omatseye, over controversial article

Segun Adeyemi

As contained in the article, Omatseye revealed that the piece was inspired by a tweet made by El-Rufai's oldest son, Bello, who is a lawmaker in the House of Representatives.

Sam Omatseye and Nasir El-Rufai. [Facebook/Vanguard]
Sam Omatseye and Nasir El-Rufai. [Facebook/Vanguard]

Recommended articles

The article, 'Like Father like Fraud,' was published in one of the national dailies on Monday, July 15.

The controversial article was centred around the embattled former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who is currently undergoing a probe on allegations of misappropriation during his administration.

As contained in the article, Omatseye revealed that the piece was inspired by a tweet made by El-Rufai's oldest son, Bello, who is a lawmaker in the House of Representatives.

"I did not see it until quite a few people forwarded it to me," Omatseye referred to the Tweet by El-Rufai's son.

READ ALSO: 'Nobody is too big to be voted out of office' - El-Rufai's son shades Tinubu

He continued, "A father is accused of stealing over N400 billion; the son goes to the toilet to defend him. Is that the sort of family that should spill into the public square? So, if father is an accused thief, son is a liar. What a combo of family. Who is shameless if not a thief or a liar?"

Reacting to Omatseye's article, El-Rufai's other son, Bashir, quickly slammed the veteran journalist whom he called a "fool at 70".

He wrote, "Shameless, bastard, old men. All of you & all your useless paymasters."

"You want to be respected as an old man? Then, the first thing you should do is respect yourself.

"Fool at 70 for real," he stated in another tweet.

Bello, on the other hand, wrote, "Pain or Sam is that you? I have work to do. Advise you to do the same."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra, Rivers, Zamfara and 17 states that won't benefit from LG autonomy

Anambra, Rivers, Zamfara and 17 states that won't benefit from LG autonomy

I earn ₦2k daily to feed 2 wives, 13 kids - Street beggars surges in Kano, Kaduna

I earn ₦2k daily to feed 2 wives, 13 kids - Street beggars surges in Kano, Kaduna

Increased hardship looms as Nigeria's inflation climbs to 34.19%, food prices soar

Increased hardship looms as Nigeria's inflation climbs to 34.19%, food prices soar

Tension in Rivers as pro-Wike lawmakers bar Fubara from spending

Tension in Rivers as pro-Wike lawmakers bar Fubara from spending

'Shameless, bastard' - El-Rufai's sons slam veteran journo, Omatseye, over controversial article

'Shameless, bastard' - El-Rufai's sons slam veteran journo, Omatseye, over controversial article

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

3 major reasons LG autonomy won't work according to Fayose

3 major reasons LG autonomy won't work according to Fayose

Police ban IMN gatherings and planned Ashura procession in Kaduna

Police ban IMN gatherings and planned Ashura procession in Kaduna

'You can't take the baby from the mother' - Fayose reacts to LG autonomy verdict

'You can't take the baby from the mother' - Fayose reacts to LG autonomy verdict

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday.

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Gov Lawal urges Muslims to be devoted, says prayers will restore peace to Nigeria

ICPC board member.

Education commissioners, ICPC meet to tackle sexual harassment cases in schools

Graduates that participate in the NYSC scheme are called corps members. [Guardian]

New minimum wage to benefit corps members - NYSC confirms