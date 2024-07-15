'Shameless, bastard' - El-Rufai's sons slam veteran journo, Omatseye, over controversial article

The article, 'Like Father like Fraud,' was published in one of the national dailies on Monday, July 15.

The controversial article was centred around the embattled former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who is currently undergoing a probe on allegations of misappropriation during his administration.

As contained in the article, Omatseye revealed that the piece was inspired by a tweet made by El-Rufai's oldest son, Bello, who is a lawmaker in the House of Representatives.

"I did not see it until quite a few people forwarded it to me," Omatseye referred to the Tweet by El-Rufai's son.

He continued, "A father is accused of stealing over N400 billion; the son goes to the toilet to defend him. Is that the sort of family that should spill into the public square? So, if father is an accused thief, son is a liar. What a combo of family. Who is shameless if not a thief or a liar?"

'A fool at 70' - El-Rufai's son blasts Omatseye

Reacting to Omatseye's article, El-Rufai's other son, Bashir, quickly slammed the veteran journalist whom he called a "fool at 70".

He wrote, "Shameless, bastard, old men. All of you & all your useless paymasters."

"You want to be respected as an old man? Then, the first thing you should do is respect yourself.

"Fool at 70 for real," he stated in another tweet.