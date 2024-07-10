ADVERTISEMENT
'Nobody is too big to be voted out of office' - El-Rufai's son shades Tinubu

Segun Adeyemi

In a subsequent post, Bashir clarified that he did not specify any names and reiterated his position, asserting that he would not be compelled to endorse what he considers a complete failure of governance, masked as a harmful and ineffective ethnocentric political strategy.

On Wednesday, July 10, Bashir posted on his X account, sparking hope by cautioning that an unexpected result could occur in the 2027 general elections without repercussions.

He urged people to dismiss any threats and remain patient, fostering a sense of anticipation and engagement.

Bashir also mentioned that neither the IMF nor the World Bank could protect the "people" when the time comes, adding a remark about political strategists in Lagos.

"Nobody is too big to be elected out of office by the people. It will happen & wallahi nothing will happen. So forget all these intimidations flying up and down. Let us be patient.

"Even the IMF & World Bank no go save una that time. Political strategist una. That one na for Lagos," he wrote.

"I didn't call names o, but due to their guilt, they already know who is being spoken about. Wallahi, none of you will force anyone to support this utter failure of governance disguised as a useless, dangerous, ethnocentric political strategy."

During the 2023 presidential campaign, President Bola Tinubu was widely recognised as a skilled strategist.

Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced that El-Rufai mishandled public funds during his tenure as governor of Kaduna State.

Segun Adeyemi

