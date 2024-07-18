EFCC accused of political bias in prosecution of Ganduje's corruption case

Pulse reports that the state government brought an eight-count charge against Ganduje, his wife Hafsat Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

These charges include bribery, misappropriation, and diverting public funds totalling billions of naira.

Reacting to this development, civil society organisations under the Committee Against Oppression and Persecution (COMAP) have criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for what they perceive as selective persecution.

The CSOs argue that the EFCC targets individuals unaligned with certain political interests while shielding others with established fraud allegations worth billions of naira.

The activists particularly highlighted the case of former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to COMAP, Ganduje has evaded court arraignment multiple times, disrespecting the Nigerian legal system by not appearing in court or sending legal representation.

"The Kano High Court was to arraign the former Kano Governor, Umaru Ganduje, and his wife on April 17, 2024, over allegations of bribery and misappropriation of funds. Neither he nor his wife went to court. They also disrespected the court so much that they didn't send any Counsel," the statement read.

Tinubu told to intervene

The CSOs called on President Bola Tinubu to protect the integrity of Nigeria's anti-corruption efforts and prevent the EFCC from unjustly targeting law-abiding citizens while allowing established criminals to remain free.

"We are in full support of Mr. President to turn this country around, but he must be mindful of those plotting to terminate his rule after four years with unpopular actions," COMAP stated.