Education commissioners, ICPC meet to tackle sexual harassment cases in schools

Segun Adeyemi

The engagement scheduled for Tuesday, July 9, will address the grave concern that undermines both victims’ and institutions’ safety, dignity, and academic integrity.

ICPC board member.
ICPC board member.

The meeting, organised by the ICPC and the Gender Mobile Initiative (GMI), an NGO, aims to address sexual harassment in tertiary institutions.

Ms Omowumi Ogunrotimi, Executive Director of GMI, emphasised that the focus will be on preventive measures rather than punitive actions.

The engagement, scheduled for July 9, will involve development partners, education regulators, student groups, and civil society organisations.

Participants will commit to adopting and implementing frameworks to prevent sexual harassment at the state level.

Ogunrotimi highlighted the urgent need to safeguard students’ and institutions’ safety, dignity, and academic integrity.

“Development partners, education regulators, student groups and civil society organisations will engage and commit to the state-level adoption and implementation of sexual harassment prevention frameworks,” she said.

“It is imperative that we create a learning environment where all students and educators can pursue their goals free from fear and intimidation.

“To achieve this, it is essential to implement comprehensive policies and effective prevention strategies.

“To this end, a stakeholder engagement will be conducted on July 9, in Abuja, to address the pervasive issue of sexual harassment on campuses, with a comprehensive focus on prevention frameworks,” Ogunrotimi said.

