DSS arrests Ogun PDP ex-guber candidate Ladi Adebutu

Adebutu stands accused of bringing 40 unauthorised mobile policemen from Lagos to Ogun on election day.

He is also alleged to have accompanied thugs on motorcycles in Ikenne Local Government Area, reportedly attempting to snatch ballot boxes while brandishing weapons.

The PDP's Ogun State Publicity Secretary, Kayode Adebayo, confirmed the arrest, stating that efforts to secure Adebutu's release as of 10 pm on Monday were unsuccessful.

“The leader of the Peoples Democratic Party has truly been detained by the DSS for charges yet unknown,” Adebayo said. “Several efforts have been made to secure his bail either on personal recognition or by a surety, but none has yielded any result so far. His lawyers have been informed and will take it up by tomorrow morning.”

Despite the circumstances, Adebutu has called for calm among his supporters. “Our principal has directed all members of the party, supporters, and well-wishers to remain peaceful and assured that this time shall pass. It is one of the prices for our democracy,” Adebayo added.