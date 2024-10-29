ADVERTISEMENT
‘Do the needful’ - SSANU, NASU, tell finance minister amid ongoing strike

Segun Adeyemi

Both unions argue that despite repeated ultimatums, their demands have been ignored.

Wale Edun, Nigeria's finance minister, during a Bloomberg Television interview on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. [Getty Images/Bloomberg]
Wale Edun, Nigeria's finance minister, during a Bloomberg Television interview on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. [Getty Images/Bloomberg]

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved the payment, yet the funds remain unreleased.

This has prompted the unions to launch an indefinite strike that has disrupted activities across public universities nationwide.

SSANU President Muhammed Ibrahim, speaking on The Morning Show on Channels Television, highlighted the unions' frustrations, asserting that the delay lies solely with the Ministry of Finance.

"The President has approved; the Ministry of Education has conveyed the approval," Ibrahim stated. "It is within the precinct of the Ministry of Finance. So, the Minister of Finance should just do the needful. That's all."

On Monday, October 28, union members across all public universities and inter-university centres were directed to convene and embark on a "comprehensive and total strike action," with no allowance for concessions. They have vowed to continue the strike until their salaries are disbursed.

The government contacted the unions informally on Monday, October 28, but Ibrahim expressed scepticism about the potential outcome.

"In terms of reaching out, yes, informally, we have been contacted," he noted. "However, we are not too excited about it because we have had it several times."

Ibrahim stressed that the solution is simple: "There is a very short and fast way to solve this problem. Every process and procedure has been followed. What is remaining is for the payment to be made. Once the payments are made, we will resume back to work."

The unions' position remains firm, with Ibrahim warning that prolonged negotiation without action will not yield results, urging the Ministry of Finance to act swiftly to end the standoff.

