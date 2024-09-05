Dangote Refinery refutes claims of NNPC petrol lift at ₦897/litre

In a statement issued on 4 September 2024, Dangote Group clarified that no such transaction has taken place and labelled the reports as “misleading.”

“We would like to state that NNPC has not commenced lifting of refined Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from our Dangote Petroleum Refinery,” stated Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote.

The refinery emphasised that the price of petrol has not been determined, as contracts with NNPC are still being negotiated.

“The issue of fixing the price of petrol lifted from our refinery does not arise, as we are yet to finalise our contract with NNPC,” Chiejina explained.

Govt regulate fuel price, not us - Dangote Refinery

Dangote Group further reiterated that the government tightly regulates the petrol market and has no influence on determining product prices.

The company assured Nigerians that high-quality petroleum products will be available nationwide once the refinery’s operations commence.