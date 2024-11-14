ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu told to probe illegal import of fake fuel into Nigeria

Segun Adeyemi

ANPE’s statement underscored the failure of Nigeria's local refineries, leaving the nation heavily dependent on imports despite being a major oil producer.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

The association, through its Global President, Mr. Solomon Ola, released a statement on Wednesday, November 13, highlighting the dangers posed by these tainted fuels, often referred to as "fake fuel."

ANPE’s concerns centre on the health risks, environmental hazards, and economic burdens that these imported products impose on Nigerians.

“We are alarmed by recent developments where our home country has become a lucrative destination for dumping adulterated petroleum products like petrol,” Ola stated.

READ ALSO: Fresh reaction trail NNPC, marketers plan to distribute Dangote fuel nationwide

He explained that these products often fail quality checks and damage vehicles, endangering the lives and economic stability of Nigerians.

The group also warned of diplomatic ramifications stemming from these imports. Since the European Union, the United States, the G7, and Australia imposed a price cap on Russian crude following the Ukraine invasion, Russia-sourced oil priced above $60 is restricted.

However, Nigeria, as Ola pointed out, has seen a routine influx of such products that may breach these international sanctions.

"The importation of sanctioned-tainted petrol could strain Nigeria’s diplomatic relations, a risk we cannot afford," ANPE cautioned.

READ ALSO: Kyari, NNPCL under fire over $2bn Port Harcourt Refinery project

The group expressed frustration that instead of empowering the local Dangote refinery, certain “oil cabals” have exacerbated the reliance on imported, low-quality fuel.

“This practice actively sabotages President Tinubu’s economic policy by forcing Nigerians to purchase pricier and harmful fuel,” ANPE said.

The association urged President Tinubu to mandate a thorough investigation into the trade of tainted fuel and to prevent Nigeria from being a dumping ground for substandard products.

“Mr. President, as the country’s chief executive, we ask that you halt this illegal trade that endangers the lives of Nigerians,” Ola concluded.

Segun Adeyemi

