Fresh reaction trail NNPC, marketers plan to distribute Dangote fuel nationwide

The youth group, which operates under the All Progressive Congress (APC), views this move as a step towards economic stability and an end to fuel shortages in the country.

“This decision to lift from Dangote’s refinery not only addresses supply issues but will also stabilise the naira, as we reduce our dependence on imported fuel,” said APC-VOTA President, Engr. Shola Olatunji, and Secretary, Amb. Waheed Isiaka.

They believe this shift will curb the influx of substandard and high-sulphur fuel from unscrupulous importers, stating that “Nigerians will be spared from harmful, adulterated products.”

Highlighting the economic impact, the group noted that Nigeria could save an estimated ₦24 trillion annually in import costs by locally sourcing fuel.

“This will reduce hardship for Nigerians and better lives across the country,” they added.

Call to revive PH, Warri, Kaduna refineries

However, APC-VOTA expressed dissatisfaction with NNPCL's Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Malam Mele Kyari, urging him to repair the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries instead of relying solely on external partnerships.

The group criticised Kyari’s track record, stating, “It’s clear Kyari lacks the capacity to fix our refineries; despite trillions injected into their rehabilitation, they remain non-functional.”