Fresh reaction trail NNPC, marketers plan to distribute Dangote fuel nationwide

Segun Adeyemi

Highlighting the economic impact, the group noted that Nigeria could save an estimated ₦24 trillion annually in import costs by locally sourcing fuel.

Aliko Dangote on Tuesday, September 3, unveiled sample of refined petrol from the $20bn Dangote Refinery. [Getty Images]
Aliko Dangote on Tuesday, September 3, unveiled sample of refined petrol from the $20bn Dangote Refinery. [Getty Images]

The youth group, which operates under the All Progressive Congress (APC), views this move as a step towards economic stability and an end to fuel shortages in the country.

“This decision to lift from Dangote’s refinery not only addresses supply issues but will also stabilise the naira, as we reduce our dependence on imported fuel,” said APC-VOTA President, Engr. Shola Olatunji, and Secretary, Amb. Waheed Isiaka.

They believe this shift will curb the influx of substandard and high-sulphur fuel from unscrupulous importers, stating that “Nigerians will be spared from harmful, adulterated products.”

READ ALSO: Petrol prices set to drop as IPMAN, Dangote Refinery strike direct sales deal

“This will reduce hardship for Nigerians and better lives across the country,” they added.

However, APC-VOTA expressed dissatisfaction with NNPCL's Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Malam Mele Kyari, urging him to repair the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries instead of relying solely on external partnerships.

The group criticised Kyari’s track record, stating, “It’s clear Kyari lacks the capacity to fix our refineries; despite trillions injected into their rehabilitation, they remain non-functional.”

The APC-VOTA called on the government to consider replacing Kyari if progress is not seen soon, warning that without functional refineries, Nigeria’s fuel crisis will persist.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

