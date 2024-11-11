ADVERTISEMENT
Biden urged to resign, install VP Kamala Harris as first female president

Segun Adeyemi

With Trump set to be inaugurated as the 47th President in January 2025, any transfer of power between Biden and Harris would be temporary, yet symbolically significant.

Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris as Democrats' candidate after withdrawing from race [X:@JoeBiden]
Simmons voiced this perspective on CNN's State of the Union, sparking significant debate across the political spectrum.

“Joe Biden’s been a phenomenal president; he’s lived up to so many of the promises he’s made,” Simmons commented, expressing admiration for Biden’s accomplishments while advocating for a potential final act of legacy.

“There’s one promise left that he could fulfill, being a transitional figure. He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, make Kamala Harris President of the United States,” he added.

READ ALSO: Biden, Trump set for rare direct encounter at White House this week

The idea, however, comes at a politically complex moment. Former President Donald Trump recently declared victory in the November 8 election, defeating Harris after winning key swing states such as Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

READ ALSO: How several mistakes by Joe Biden's campaign team blew his presidential bid

Political analysts are weighing the implications of Simmons' suggestion, which some say could cement Biden's image as a "transitional leader" while solidifying Harris’s legacy as the first female president.

As Biden approaches his final weeks in office, this proposal underscores a unique opportunity for a historic moment, albeit one shadowed by Trump's impending return to the White House.

