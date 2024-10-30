ADVERTISEMENT
Biden rallies Nigeria's bid for permanent UN Security Council seat

Segun Adeyemi

President Joe Biden of the United States of America. [Getty Images]

During a phone call with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday evening, October 29, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that Africa secures two permanent seats at the UN Security Council.

Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, revealed details of the 30-minute conversation, emphasising Biden’s unwavering stance.

“The president [Biden] made it clear that he did not see why Nigeria should not have a permanent seat at the UN Security Council,” Tuggar stated.

This conversation comes in the wake of significant discussions surrounding the representation of Africa within the UN framework.

Tuggar noted that both leaders discussed the broader issue of permanent seats on the council, with Biden reiterating the United States' commitment to promoting African representation.

“The United States is committed to seeing Africa having two permanent seats,” he added.

Nigeria’s pursuit of a permanent seat aligns with a long-standing demand for greater representation within the UN Security Council, where Africa currently holds three rotational seats among the council's 15 members.

The UN General Assembly elects five new non-permanent members annually for two-year terms, highlighting the limited influence African nations have on global security decisions.

As the dialogue continues, Biden's support could be a pivotal step toward addressing Africa's calls for equality in international representation.

Segun Adeyemi

