Notorious bandit Bello Turji’s men in fierce gunfight with soldiers in Sokoto

Segun Adeyemi

With tensions high, residents are hoping this encounter may bring an end to Turji’s reign of terror in the region.

Nigerian troops on patrol in northeast Nigeria. [Getty Images]
Nigerian troops on patrol in northeast Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Residents report that the intense fight, which began at dawn, has persisted into the afternoon, with the sound of gunfire echoing through the town.

According to local sources, the confrontation started around 6 a.m. when Turji’s men attempted to raid Gatawa.

Soldiers stationed in the area swiftly responded, engaging the attackers in a bid to prevent them from entering the town.

“We suspect that Bello Turji himself is leading the fight. Fire exchange started around 6 a.m., and up till this time (2:45 p.m.), the fight is still ongoing,” said one resident who asked to remain anonymous. “We are in serious shock because no one knows what will happen in the next few hours.”

Another local described the scene as “unprecedented,” noting that the scale of the current encounter surpasses previous clashes in the area. “This is the most terrible encounter between soldiers and bandits we have seen. We hope this will be the end of Bello Turji.”

Residents are calling for additional reinforcements, fearing that Turji’s forces might summon backup as the battle rages on.

“Our hope is that more soldiers will be deployed here to support those on the ground,” said one witness.

Bello Turji, known to operate from the Shinkafi forests in Zamfara State, has long extended his reach into Sokoto, frequently targeting local government areas such as Sabon Birni, Isa, and Goronyo.

