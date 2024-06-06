ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku's lawyer, Ozekhome, backs Tinubu's reintroduction of old national anthem

Segun Adeyemi

The senior lawyer revealed that reintroducing the anthem was one of the recommendations from the 2014 National Conference.

Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and President Bola Tinubu [Facebook]
Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and President Bola Tinubu [Facebook]

The renowned senior lawyer during his appearance on Channels TV breakfast program, Sunrise Daily, on Thursday, June 6.

He said, “I am not a fantastic fan of the government, but if there is one thing I think they have done right, they have gotten right, and I applaud them for it, it is the reintroduction of this national anthem.”

The National Anthem Bill 2024, signed by Tinubu, led to the reintroduction of the old national anthem. This decision, with its profound legal and political implications, sparked criticism from Nigerians, who questioned its significance given the current economic challenges.

However, Ozekhome argued that returning the old anthem “will cement us together.”

While reacting to the quickness with which the bill was passed by the legislature, Ozekhome said, “I know that it was advertised that there would be a public hearing over the national anthem.

“That was how I heard. Nobody came to invite me specially and if you’re called, you should go and participate. If you don’t participate, you should not cry later.”

He stated that, unlike amending the constitution, adopting a new national anthem does not necessitate holding town hall meetings at the grassroots level. Ozekhome expressed concern over the lack of patriotism among some Nigerians and hopes that the new anthem will help restore it.

He mentioned that reintroducing the anthem was one of the recommendations from the 2014 National Conference.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

