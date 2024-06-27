Aisha Maikudi: Nigeria's youngest female law professor emerges acting VC UniAbuja

ADVERTISEMENT
This development came after Professor AbdulRasheed Na’Allah completed his tenure as the 6th Vice Chancellor of UniAbuja.

According to a report by PRNigeria, Prof Maikudi will serve in this role until the University Council is inaugurated and a permanent Vice Chancellor is selected.

Professor Maikudi, who specialises in international law, is currently the deputy vice-chancellor (academic).

Born in Zaria on January 31, 1983, and originally from Katsina State, Aisha completed her secondary education at Queens College, Lagos, where she earned her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She then earned her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Reading and her Master of Laws (LLM) from the London School of Economics in the UK.

Additionally, she attended the Nigeria Law School in Abuja for her call to the Bar and obtained her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in law from the University of Abuja.

According to ThisDay, she became the youngest female law professor in Nigeria at just 38 years and the youngest law professor from the northwest region of Nigeria.

Prof Aisha Maikudi is the youngest female law professor in Nigeria at just 38-years-old. [X, formerly Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
It was also gathered that she is the youngest Professor at the University of Abuja.

In 2008, she began her academic career as a Lecturer at the University of Abuja. 2014, she became the first female and youngest Head of the Faculty of Law’s Department.

In 2018, she became the first female and youngest Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law and the pioneer Director at the University of Abuja.

Aisha introduced a Postgraduate course on United Nations Law and has supervised numerous undergraduate and postgraduate projects. She is highly knowledgeable in this field and has over 12 years of experience teaching company law. She has attended multiple conferences and training sessions globally.

Additionally, she is an active member of several professional associations, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Nigerian Law Teachers Association (NLTA), and the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).

