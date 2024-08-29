ADVERTISEMENT
Afam Osigwe officially becomes 32nd NBA president

Segun Adeyemi

Afam Osigwe is the 32nd NBA President in Nigeria's history. [The Nigerian Tribune]
The swearing-in ceremony took place in Lagos on Thursday, August 29, marking the end of the NBA's week-long annual general conference.

Osigwe, who succeeds the immediate past President, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, will lead the association for the next two years alongside other newly elected national officers.

In his inaugural speech, Osigwe commended his opponents, Tobenna Erojikwe and Chukwuka Ikwazom, SAN, for their respectful conduct during the election process.

"Your professionalism throughout the election is commendable, and I invite you to work with me in advancing the goals of our association," he said.

The newly sworn-in President, Afam Osigwe, has pledged to foster an all-inclusive NBA, with a strong emphasis on unity and progress as the key drivers of the association's future.

He also assured members that, under his leadership, the NBA would actively hold federal and state governments accountable to ensure their policies contribute to good governance.

The inauguration, a testament to the NBA's unwavering commitment, highlights the association's ongoing dedication to upholding the rule of law and advancing legal practice in Nigeria.

As Osigwe steps into his new role, the legal community anticipates a leadership style focused on accountability and inclusivity.

