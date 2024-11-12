Gov Otti's govt declares free education in Abia State

The new initiative was unveiled by the Abia State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, following a State Executive Council meeting.

Kanu highlighted the government’s commitment to improving educational access and quality for young Abians.

"Education is free in Abia State up to the end of Junior Secondary School," Kanu stated. "There is no reason whatsoever why parents will not send their children to school."

He emphasised that, under the Abia State Child’s Rights Law 2006, parents and guardians who fail to comply with the enrolment mandate will face legal action.

The policy applies to all children residing in Abia, irrespective of their state of origin.

“In line with the Abia State Child’s Rights Law, it will now be an offence for parents not to send their children and wards to school in Abia State,” Kanu added.

The state government aims to foster educational inclusivity and strengthen its academic infrastructure, aligning with Gov Otti’s early declaration of a state of emergency in the education sector.

Alongside this education policy, the government has also announced the rehabilitation of nine additional roads across the state.