ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Gov Otti's govt declares free education in Abia State

Segun Adeyemi

The policy applies to all children residing in Abia, irrespective of their state of origin.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Recommended articles

The new initiative was unveiled by the Abia State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, following a State Executive Council meeting.

Kanu highlighted the government’s commitment to improving educational access and quality for young Abians.

"Education is free in Abia State up to the end of Junior Secondary School," Kanu stated. "There is no reason whatsoever why parents will not send their children to school."

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Governor Otti approves new minimum wage for Abia workers

He emphasised that, under the Abia State Child’s Rights Law 2006, parents and guardians who fail to comply with the enrolment mandate will face legal action.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr] Pulse Nigeria

The policy applies to all children residing in Abia, irrespective of their state of origin.

“In line with the Abia State Child’s Rights Law, it will now be an offence for parents not to send their children and wards to school in Abia State,” Kanu added.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Governor Alex Otti's Abia State generates ₦15.5 billion in 6 months

The state government aims to foster educational inclusivity and strengthen its academic infrastructure, aligning with Gov Otti’s early declaration of a state of emergency in the education sector.

Alongside this education policy, the government has also announced the rehabilitation of nine additional roads across the state.

The details of these road projects will be disclosed later, as part of the administration's broader agenda for infrastructural development.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Otti's govt declares free education in Abia State

Gov Otti's govt declares free education in Abia State

Mutfwang says its 'heap of polythene bags', debunks explosion rumours in Jos

Mutfwang says its 'heap of polythene bags', debunks explosion rumours in Jos

Tinubu reappoints Duna as NBRRI Director-General for another 4 years

Tinubu reappoints Duna as NBRRI Director-General for another 4 years

As tenure ends, Obaseki pardons 77-year-old man and 15 others on death row

As tenure ends, Obaseki pardons 77-year-old man and 15 others on death row

Governor Adeleke to present 2025 budget as State assembly reviews key bills

Governor Adeleke to present 2025 budget as State assembly reviews key bills

US President Biden honours Nigerian professor of medicine

US President Biden honours Nigerian professor of medicine

End of tenure: Obaseki reflects on 8 years of transformative reforms in Edo

End of tenure: Obaseki reflects on 8 years of transformative reforms in Edo

Monday Okpebholo sworn in as new governor of Edo State

Monday Okpebholo sworn in as new governor of Edo State

Tinubu told to halt Wike's demolition activities in FCT

Tinubu told to halt Wike's demolition activities in FCT

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bello

TRENDING: Equatorial Guinea’s Financial Crime Chief Caught in Explosive Sex Tape Scandal with VIPs

Mr Daniel Bwala, former spokesman for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, addressing State House correspondents, after paying a solidarity visit to President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday. [NAN]

Does Tinubu hate northerners?: Atiku’s ex-aide Bwala speaks

President Bola Tinubu has continued to push for the new 'Tax Reform Bill'. [Getty Images]

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' set to boost economic growth - Here’s how

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook

IG Egbetokun orders probe into alleged mistreatment of minors in police custody