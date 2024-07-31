Fresh twist as 3 northern factions boycott August 1 nationwide protest

They announced the cancellation of their planned protest across the Northern states, including Abuja.

This decision, disclosed at a joint press conference on Tuesday, July 30, in Abuja, stems from concerns about the potential destabilisation and harm to their communities.

Speaking at the event, Dr Amodu Ben commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and other critical stakeholders for their efforts in maintaining peace and order in the region.

"We have come to this decision not out of fear or intimidation, but out of a deep understanding of the current political climate and the potential consequences of our actions," Dr Ben stated.

Hope in Tinubu's developmental agenda

Ben also highlighted the developmental programs driven by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's agenda, acknowledging their positive impact on the region.

While emphasising the right to protest as a fundamental aspect of citizenship, he underscored the importance of peaceful and constructive dialogue to prevent catastrophic consequences.

Ben noted, "Let us join forces to build a brighter future for the Middle Belt region, one that is founded upon the principles of peace, prosperity, and cooperation."

