Why you bleed during or after sex

Anna Ajayi

This type of bleeding could be related to an underlying health issue.

Why do you bleed during or after sex? [Cosmopolitan]
Experiencing bleeding during or after sex can be alarming and confusing. It’s a situation that many women face at some point in their lives, but not everyone knows why it happens.

Bleeding after sex is known as postcoital bleeding, and it can happen for various reasons. While it’s usually not a sign of something serious, it’s important to know the possible causes so you can take the right steps to address the issue.

Lack of lubrication can cause micro tears [Forbes]
One of the most common reasons for bleeding during or after sex is friction. If the vagina is not properly lubricated, the tissues can become irritated, leading to small tears or abrasions. This can cause light bleeding. To prevent this, ensure enough lubrication during sex, either naturally or by using a lubricant.

Vaginal dryness is another common cause, especially in women who are going through menopause or are breastfeeding.

Vaginal dryness is another common cause [FaceofMalawi]
The lack of moisture can lead to discomfort and bleeding. Using a water-based lubricant can help reduce the chances of bleeding.

RELATED: 3 main reasons your vagina is dry and some natural ways to solve it

Infections such as yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, or sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can cause inflammation of the vaginal tissues, making them more prone to bleeding. If you notice a change in your vaginal discharge, an unusual odour, or itching, it might be an infection, and you should see a doctor for treatment.

Cervical polyps are small, benign growths on the cervix that can cause bleeding after sex. They are usually not dangerous but can be removed if they cause discomfort or frequent bleeding.

Cervical ectropion occurs when the cells from the inside of the cervical canal grow on the outside of the cervix. This condition is harmless but can cause bleeding, especially after sex.

Hormonal changes, especially related to birth control, pregnancy, or menopause, can cause bleeding.

Hormonal changes can cause postcoital bleeding [Stylist]
For example, starting a new birth control pill might cause some spotting after sex as your body adjusts.

In rare cases, bleeding after sex could be a sign of cervical or vaginal cancer. While this is less common, it’s important to be aware of it, especially if the bleeding is persistent or accompanied by other symptoms like pain or unusual discharge.

While occasional light bleeding after sex might not be a cause for concern, you should see a doctor if:

  • The bleeding is heavy or persists after several occurrences.
  • You experience other symptoms like pain, unusual discharge, or fever.
  • You have concerns about your sexual or reproductive health.
You should see a doctor if symtoms become serious [TNXAfrica]
Your doctor can perform an examination, run tests if needed, and help determine the cause of the bleeding. Early detection of any potential issues is key to maintaining your health and well-being.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

