Why you bleed during or after sex

Bleeding after sex is known as postcoital bleeding, and it can happen for various reasons. While it’s usually not a sign of something serious, it’s important to know the possible causes so you can take the right steps to address the issue.

Common causes of bleeding during or after sex

1. Friction or lack of lubrication

One of the most common reasons for bleeding during or after sex is friction. If the vagina is not properly lubricated, the tissues can become irritated, leading to small tears or abrasions. This can cause light bleeding. To prevent this, ensure enough lubrication during sex, either naturally or by using a lubricant.

2. Vaginal dryness

Vaginal dryness is another common cause, especially in women who are going through menopause or are breastfeeding.

The lack of moisture can lead to discomfort and bleeding. Using a water-based lubricant can help reduce the chances of bleeding.

3. Infections

Infections such as yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, or sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can cause inflammation of the vaginal tissues, making them more prone to bleeding. If you notice a change in your vaginal discharge, an unusual odour, or itching, it might be an infection, and you should see a doctor for treatment.

4. Cervical polyps

Cervical polyps are small, benign growths on the cervix that can cause bleeding after sex. They are usually not dangerous but can be removed if they cause discomfort or frequent bleeding.

5. Cervical ectropion

Cervical ectropion occurs when the cells from the inside of the cervical canal grow on the outside of the cervix. This condition is harmless but can cause bleeding, especially after sex.

6. Hormonal imbalances

Hormonal changes, especially related to birth control, pregnancy, or menopause, can cause bleeding.

For example, starting a new birth control pill might cause some spotting after sex as your body adjusts.

7. Cancer

In rare cases, bleeding after sex could be a sign of cervical or vaginal cancer. While this is less common, it’s important to be aware of it, especially if the bleeding is persistent or accompanied by other symptoms like pain or unusual discharge.

When to see a doctor

While occasional light bleeding after sex might not be a cause for concern, you should see a doctor if:

The bleeding is heavy or persists after several occurrences.

You experience other symptoms like pain, unusual discharge, or fever.

You have concerns about your sexual or reproductive health.

Your doctor can perform an examination, run tests if needed, and help determine the cause of the bleeding. Early detection of any potential issues is key to maintaining your health and well-being.