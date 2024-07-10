The most expensive wedding of 2024 is happening this weekend

Anant Ambani, the son of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, is set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony, which many believe will be the country's wedding of the year.
This couple has been celebrating their upcoming wedding with pre-wedding festivities for the past 134 days.
In March, the 29-year-old son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of pharma tycoon Viren Merchant held a three-day pre-wedding party in Jamnagar, attended by 1,200 high-profile guests, including Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates.
The event featured an elaborate light show and a glass palace, where Rihanna and her dancers performed. Rihanna, who has yet to perform music publicly except for her Super Bowl show in 2023, was believed to have been paid $9 million.
The couple then hosted a four-day Mediterranean cruise for friends and family over a weekend in late May from Italy to France. The cruise made several stops throughout Europe and featured many Bollywood celebrities, including performances by opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Backstreet Boys, and Katy Perry.
The joy and anticipation have been shared with others. It’s interesting to note that the family paid for the mass wedding of 50 underprivileged persons.
The wedding in Mumbai is scheduled for July 12–14 at the Jio World Convention Centre, a large venue that can accommodate over 16,000 people, and the 27-story Antilia house of Anant's parents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani.
The Ambani family resides in a luxurious 27-story high-rise named Antilia, estimated to be worth a staggering $1 billion. This luxurious Mumbai residence boasts amenities like a private movie theatre, a swimming pool, a fitness centre, and even a 160-car garage.
Last weekend, Justin Bieber, who only makes rare appearances, performed for the couple in a pre-wedding ceremony in India. He was rumoured to have been paid $10 million.
If the pre-wedding celebrations were so elaborate and have been going on for months, one can only anticipate how huge the main wedding will be.
