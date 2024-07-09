ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 costly mistakes couples make on their wedding day

Temi Iwalaiye

These are mistakes a couple must avoid on their wedding day.

Costly wedding mistakes [Facebook]
Costly wedding mistakes [Facebook]

A wedding day is a very sacred and important day. It’s a day a couple will remember for the rest of their lives; that’s why planning is crucial and execution needs to be perfect.

Recommended articles

The first mistake is not having a wedding planner to reduce the stress and pressure of that day. However, on that day, unavoidable mistakes are made, so couples need to watch out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bride's makeup plays a significant role in the overall aesthetics of the wedding party. To guarantee a perfect look on the wedding day, it's important to test your chosen makeup artist beforehand. Consider scheduling a trial run for another event and seeing firsthand how the makeup is done.

Be prepared for minor mishaps! Having a sewing kit readily available from your designer can address any last-minute wardrobe malfunctions like rips or tears. Additionally, choose appropriate undergarments that don't show through your wedding dress—avoid dark colours under a white gown for a seamless look.

If it's a Christian wedding, picture all your guests waiting for you and your partner, and then it suddenly occurs to you both that you do not have the ring or the bible needed to join you in holy matrimony. Will you now improvise with any ring you see? One thing you have to check and recheck for is the wedding ring. There’s no wedding without it.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wedding photography is important [Fashionpolice]
Wedding photography is important [Fashionpolice] Pulse Nigeria

Before you do anything that will make you sweaty and stressed, take enough pictures and make videos. In fact, once the bride’s makeup is done, the next thing should be getting pictures and videos. Don't be rushed. Let everyone wait until you are done. You need these memories captured for the rest of your lives.

You might be tempted to invite everyone you know, but this would only increase the cost of the wedding or reduce the cost of important things you need for the wedding. Remember you'll be paying for each person's food and drink; you should limit the number of people on your guest list to ensure a reasonable expenditure. Enforce this by giving everyone a personal invite and ensuring only those with it can attend the wedding; no plus one allowed.

ALSO READ: Should you wear black as a wedding guest or is it bad luck?

ADVERTISEMENT

Budget properly for food and drinks. No one likes to go to a wedding just to watch. People love to eat and drink to their hearts’ content. They left their homes in the morning to watch you get married, so they’ll definitely be hungry by noon. It’s your responsibility to feed them; that’s why it’s important not to invite too many people.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Can virgins also use tampons? What to know

Can virgins also use tampons? What to know

7 fruits and vegetables you did not know were man-made

7 fruits and vegetables you did not know were man-made

Lord's London Dry Gin Sponsors TRACE Live with Young Jonn: An unforgettable night

Lord's London Dry Gin Sponsors TRACE Live with Young Jonn: An unforgettable night

Artist transforms used teabags into paintings of famous British landmarks

Artist transforms used teabags into paintings of famous British landmarks

Top 10 biggest churches in Nigeria

Top 10 biggest churches in Nigeria

What to do if you get bitten by a snake

What to do if you get bitten by a snake

5 costly mistakes couples make on their wedding day

5 costly mistakes couples make on their wedding day

7 things you should never say to teenagers

7 things you should never say to teenagers

These 5 popular emotions could kill you

These 5 popular emotions could kill you

Do you sleep with a fan on? There may be consequences

Do you sleep with a fan on? There may be consequences

The list of postal codes in Lagos State

The list of postal codes in Lagos State

These body parts you rarely wash have a lot of bacteria

These body parts you rarely wash have a lot of bacteria

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI-generated image of a couple having a home spa night (hotpot.ai)

Escape the chill: 10 indoor date ideas to beat July cold

Never say these things to your teenager [iStock]

7 things you should never say to teenagers

Costly wedding mistakes [Facebook]

5 costly mistakes couples make on their wedding day

The effect of divorce on children [iStock]

4 lifelong effects of divorce on people from separated parents