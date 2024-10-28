Digital condom launched to block non-consensual recording during sex

In response to the growing number of threats faced by individuals worldwide, German sexual health brand BILLY BOY has partnered with agency Innocean Berlin to create a first-of-its-kind digital condom designed to prevent non-consensual recording during sex.

Developers say the CAMDOM app is “as easy to use as a regular condom” and protects users against the stealth recording of photos, audio, and video by locking the cameras and microphones of all devices present in the bedroom.

To activate it, sexual partners place their phones close together and swipe down on a virtual button to lock their devices during intimate moments.

If one person attempts to break the lock prematurely to secretly document the encounter, an alarm will sound to alert others of the potential threat of non-consensual recording.

The button must be pressed simultaneously by all participants to unblock the camera and microphone.

The “digital condom for the digital generation” was developed by Felipe Almeida and can block as many devices as necessary.

Almeida said: “Nowadays, smartphones have become an extension of our bodies, and we store a lot of sensitive data on them.

“To protect against the recording of non-consensual content, we’ve created the first app that can block your camera and mic simply through the use of Bluetooth.”

Brand manager Alexander Strümann explained: “BILLY BOY is a brand known for protecting people in the analogue world. We wanted to take the next step and protect the digital generation from a threat that a regular condom can’t tackle, but a digital one can: namely, the leakage of non-consensual media during sex.”