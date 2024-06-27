Nigerian artist Zinno Orara dies at 58

His daughter Majiri Zinno Orara shared the news of his passing: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our father, the great Nigerian artist Zinno Orara, who went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25.” She said.

He dedicated his life to the arts since graduating at the top of his class in 1988 and holding his debut exhibition at the Didi Museum in Lagos in 1991. He staged hundreds of shows at galleries and museums around the world until his last exhibition, ‘Refreshing Dialogue’ in Lagos last month.

He was married to his first wife, Adaora, who is now late, and was devoted to his children, Majiri, Chidera, Kesena, Princess, and Karisma. He is survived by his five children and his second wife, Blessing Zinno Orara.

His family continues to trust in God’s love and thank all of his friends, colleagues, fans, and the media in Nigeria and elsewhere for the love, kindness, and support now and in the coming days.