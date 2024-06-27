ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian artist Zinno Orara dies at 58

Temi Iwalaiye

Celebrated Nigerian artist Zinno Orara dies at the age of 58.

Zinno Orara dies at 58 [Africanartarchives]
Zinno Orara dies at 58 [Africanartarchives]

Zinno Akpoghene Orara was born on November 17, 1965, in Benin City. He attended Government College, Ughelli, and the School of Art and Design (Polytechnic), Auchi. He graduated at age 23 in 1988, specialising in painting and illustration. He also holds a degree in philosophy.

His daughter Majiri Zinno Orara shared the news of his passing: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our father, the great Nigerian artist Zinno Orara, who went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25.” She said.

He dedicated his life to the arts since graduating at the top of his class in 1988 and holding his debut exhibition at the Didi Museum in Lagos in 1991. He staged hundreds of shows at galleries and museums around the world until his last exhibition, ‘Refreshing Dialogue’ in Lagos last month.

He was married to his first wife, Adaora, who is now late, and was devoted to his children, Majiri, Chidera, Kesena, Princess, and Karisma. He is survived by his five children and his second wife, Blessing Zinno Orara.

His family continues to trust in God’s love and thank all of his friends, colleagues, fans, and the media in Nigeria and elsewhere for the love, kindness, and support now and in the coming days.

More details about the burial and other ceremonies are due in due course.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

