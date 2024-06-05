News of Teni Oluwo’s death broke yesterday, Tuesday June, 4 2024 with her family and friends posting about it on X (formerly Twitter).
Fashion Influencer Teni Oluwo dies at 34
One of the foremost Nigerian fashion influencer and stylist, Teni Oluwo, is dead.
Her sister, who is also a fashion influencer, Adetoke Oluwo, confirmed the news on her Instagram stories. “My sister held on to her faith and remained unshaken until her last breath,” she wrote.
Teni Oluwo was born in 1989, and she went by the moniker Style Territory. This trailblazer started as a journalist and emerged as a fashion influencer in Nigeria alongside the rise of social media. Her flamboyant style and designs garnered her a loyal following.
She also ran a thriving styling business with celebrities like Nancy Isime as her clients. Her work received international recognition, being featured in Vogue magazine on numerous occasions. She was openly devoted to her Christian faith.
The cause of her death is not yet known. This is such devastating loss to the Nigerian fashion industry.
