ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Fashion Influencer Teni Oluwo dies at 34

Temi Iwalaiye

One of the foremost Nigerian fashion influencer and stylist, Teni Oluwo, is dead.

Teni Oluwo [Instagram]
Teni Oluwo [Instagram]

News of Teni Oluwo’s death broke yesterday, Tuesday June, 4 2024 with her family and friends posting about it on X (formerly Twitter).

Recommended articles

Her sister, who is also a fashion influencer, Adetoke Oluwo, confirmed the news on her Instagram stories. “My sister held on to her faith and remained unshaken until her last breath,” she wrote.

Teni's sister Instagram stories
Teni's sister Instagram stories Pulse Nigeria

Teni Oluwo was born in 1989, and she went by the moniker Style Territory. This trailblazer started as a journalist and emerged as a fashion influencer in Nigeria alongside the rise of social media. Her flamboyant style and designs garnered her a loyal following.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also ran a thriving styling business with celebrities like Nancy Isime as her clients. Her work received international recognition, being featured in Vogue magazine on numerous occasions. She was openly devoted to her Christian faith.

ALSO READ: Rhoda Ebun features the Oluwo sisters on new episode of her fashion show 'Style 411'

The cause of her death is not yet known. This is such devastating loss to the Nigerian fashion industry.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Celebrating a women focused bar in Ikoyi, Silk Lagos

Celebrating a women focused bar in Ikoyi, Silk Lagos

A complete guide on how to quit smoking weed

A complete guide on how to quit smoking weed

Fashion Influencer Teni Oluwo dies at 34

Fashion Influencer Teni Oluwo dies at 34

6 crucial things to consider before opening a joint account with your partner

6 crucial things to consider before opening a joint account with your partner

DIY Recipes: How to make crunchy chicken and chips

DIY Recipes: How to make crunchy chicken and chips

What's the longest time a country spent without electricity? 5 worst blackouts ever

What's the longest time a country spent without electricity? 5 worst blackouts ever

Sperm for skincare? 5 things you had no idea you could do with sperm

Sperm for skincare? 5 things you had no idea you could do with sperm

Dear men, stay away from these 4 types of women for your mental health

Dear men, stay away from these 4 types of women for your mental health

DIY: How to make insect repellents using essential oils and herbs

DIY: How to make insect repellents using essential oils and herbs

A remote tribe in Brazil is now addicted to graphic porn, here’s how it happened

A remote tribe in Brazil is now addicted to graphic porn, here’s how it happened

Why babies die from drinking water

Why babies die from drinking water

5 of the world’s most expensive dishes

5 of the world’s most expensive dishes

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This week's best pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Nigerian designers behind L’Enchanteur shortlisted for CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

Nigerian designers behind L’Enchanteur shortlisted for CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

How being a bougie Instagram fashion influencer went out of style

How being a bougie Instagram fashion influencer went out of style