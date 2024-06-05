Fashion Influencer Teni Oluwo dies at 34

Her sister, who is also a fashion influencer, Adetoke Oluwo, confirmed the news on her Instagram stories. “My sister held on to her faith and remained unshaken until her last breath,” she wrote.

Teni Oluwo was born in 1989, and she went by the moniker Style Territory. This trailblazer started as a journalist and emerged as a fashion influencer in Nigeria alongside the rise of social media. Her flamboyant style and designs garnered her a loyal following.

She also ran a thriving styling business with celebrities like Nancy Isime as her clients. Her work received international recognition, being featured in Vogue magazine on numerous occasions. She was openly devoted to her Christian faith.